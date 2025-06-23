Lara Logan Has a Flashback Explaining Why the Trump WH Is Hesitant Share...
OOF! Bro, Take the L! Ben Rhodes Is Still Crying for Peaceful, DIPLOMATIC...
Georgetown Prof Who Wished for Iran to Symbolically Strike American Base Deletes and...
Here's Another Example of How the Media/Dem Narrative Machine Works (This Time About...
She Gets a 10 For the Dismount: Simone Biles Deletes Her X Account
The Internet Is Forever: LA County Sheriffs Delete, Edit, and Delete 'Iranian Victims'...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
The Current Thing: Programmed Protesters Are Unfurling Yet Another Country’s Flag on Ameri...
Leaky McLeakerson (AKA Adam Schiff) Is Upset Trump Didn’t Share His Iran Bombing...
VIP
The Word Is WOMEN: J.K. Rowling Has a New Favorite BBC Presenter and...
Tom Homan Warns of Iranian Terror Sleeper Cells Allowed into the U.S. by...
Hollaback Girl? Jasmine Crockett is Mad Trump Didn’t Shout Out to Her Before...
Viewer Discretion Is Advised: Marco Rubio SPANKS Margaret Brennan on Network Television
'Indexes Expected Above 110': Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Tweets About 'Extreme Heat Watc...

EXPLOSIVE Numbers! Check Out How Many Bombs Obama DROPPED Without 'Permission' in His Last Few Months

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on June 23, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Democrats like Eric Swalwell and the boil on the butt of humanity himself Adam Schiff continue whining that Trump didn't get their permission to strike Iran, we'd like to remind them just how many bombs Obama dropped WITHOUT PERMISSION in just the last few months of his presidency.

Advertisement

And gosh, we don't remember hearing them b**ch and moan about him during that time.

Wonder what changed?

*We know what changed, we're just being facetious smart-butts*

Check this out:

TENS of thousands of bombs dropped, and they're throwing a fit because Trump dropped a few dozen on Iranian nuclear locations to keep them from building a nuke.

Make it make sense.

When have they ever had a leg to stand on about anything? 

Oh YEAH, that's right.

We remember reading somewhere that Obama dropped more bombs than any of the presidents before him combined. We also remember when he droned a wedding by 'accident'. Wow, he was just so terrible at his job, you guys.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

They all know better, especially old-timers like Chuck Schumer.

============================================================

Related:

OOF! Bro, Take the L! Ben Rhodes Is Still Crying for Peaceful, DIPLOMATIC Iran and X Is Having NONE of It

Georgetown Prof Who Wished for Iran to Symbolically Strike American Base Deletes and TRIES to Run (NOPE!)

Of All the Morons Claiming Trump Would Chicken Out In Iran, David Frum Is the MORON-est of ALL (Headline)

JD Vance Goes Straight PATRIOT Praising Trump/Military and Loonies, Lefties, and Antisemites Can't DEEEAL

Seth Abramson's Frothy-Mouthed, Chest-Thumping, 'Don't You Know Who I AM,' MELTDOWN Over Iran Is PRECIOUS

============================================================

Tags:

AFGHANISTAN BARACK OBAMA IRAQ SYRIA YEMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Lara Logan Has a Flashback Explaining Why the Trump WH Is Hesitant Share Plans With Dems
Doug P.
Georgetown Prof Who Wished for Iran to Symbolically Strike American Base Deletes and TRIES to Run (NOPE!)
Sam J.
OOF! Bro, Take the L! Ben Rhodes Is Still Crying for Peaceful, DIPLOMATIC Iran and X Is Having NONE of It
Sam J.
She Gets a 10 For the Dismount: Simone Biles Deletes Her X Account
Grateful Calvin
Here's Another Example of How the Media/Dem Narrative Machine Works (This Time About the Iran Strike)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement