EXPLOSIVE Numbers! Check Out How Many Bombs Obama DROPPED Without 'Permission' in His Last Few Months

As Democrats like Eric Swalwell and the boil on the butt of humanity himself Adam Schiff continue whining that Trump didn't get their permission to strike Iran, we'd like to remind them just how many bombs Obama dropped WITHOUT PERMISSION in just the last few months of his presidency.
And gosh, we don't remember hearing them b**ch and moan about him during that time.
Wonder what changed?
*We know what changed, we're just being facetious smart-butts*
Check this out:
EXPLOSIVE NUMBERS:💥— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2025
During the last few months of Obama's presidency...
Bomb Drops:
Syria: 12,192
Iraq: 12,095
Afghanistan: 1,337
Libya: 496
Yemen: 35
Somalia: 14
Pakistan: 3
🤔 pic.twitter.com/2Vhi9cUsi9
TENS of thousands of bombs dropped, and they're throwing a fit because Trump dropped a few dozen on Iranian nuclear locations to keep them from building a nuke.
Make it make sense.
Bring the receipts. Democrats have ZERO legs to stand on.— ItsJustMe (@SneakyObtuse) June 23, 2025
When have they ever had a leg to stand on about anything?
those bombings were (D)ifferent— Eddie from Acworth (@eddyfromacworth) June 23, 2025
Oh YEAH, that's right.
During Obama’s two terms, he dropped 100,000+ bombs on 7 different countries, overthrew Libya, killed thousand of civilians with his CIA lead Predator drone program (including an American citizen without Due Process,) and kept us in all wars.— GiantLdaV (@GiantLdaV) June 23, 2025
We remember reading somewhere that Obama dropped more bombs than any of the presidents before him combined. We also remember when he droned a wedding by 'accident'. Wow, he was just so terrible at his job, you guys.
Every congressional rep calling for impeachment & howling about the lack of congressional approval of @POTUS 's limited actions, please explain your approval of Obama's numbers. By all means, try. https://t.co/fYxhJpOPm0— Aidan_MacAnBhaird (@EverHerself) June 23, 2025
They all know better, especially old-timers like Chuck Schumer.
============================================================
============================================================
