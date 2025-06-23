EXPLOSIVE Numbers! Check Out How Many Bombs Obama DROPPED Without 'Permission' in His...
Lara Logan Has a Flashback Explaining Why the Trump WH Is Hesitant Share...
Georgetown Prof Who Wished for Iran to Symbolically Strike American Base Deletes and...
Here's Another Example of How the Media/Dem Narrative Machine Works (This Time About...
She Gets a 10 For the Dismount: Simone Biles Deletes Her X Account
The Internet Is Forever: LA County Sheriffs Delete, Edit, and Delete 'Iranian Victims'...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
The Current Thing: Programmed Protesters Are Unfurling Yet Another Country’s Flag on Ameri...
Leaky McLeakerson (AKA Adam Schiff) Is Upset Trump Didn’t Share His Iran Bombing...
VIP
The Word Is WOMEN: J.K. Rowling Has a New Favorite BBC Presenter and...
Tom Homan Warns of Iranian Terror Sleeper Cells Allowed into the U.S. by...
Hollaback Girl? Jasmine Crockett is Mad Trump Didn’t Shout Out to Her Before...
Viewer Discretion Is Advised: Marco Rubio SPANKS Margaret Brennan on Network Television
'Indexes Expected Above 110': Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Tweets About 'Extreme Heat Watc...

OOF! Bro, Take the L! Ben Rhodes Is Still Crying for Peaceful, DIPLOMATIC Iran and X Is Having NONE of It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on June 23, 2025
Twitchy

Poor Ben Rhodes.

He's just not dealing well with Trump taking out Iran's nuclear ambitions. You'd think, as an American, he'd be glad that a country like Iran, which chants enthusiastically about our death as a country, cannot build a nuclear weapon now.

Advertisement

But oh no, politics before security or something because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Silly Obama bros ... they're still pining for the days when our president bowed to evil leaders and hated the country he represented. Rhodes might want to buckle up because Trump is just getting started:

No. Trump's message to the world is that if you chant, 'Death to America,' or fund terrorism responsible for killing people all around the world, he will not allow you to have nuclear weapons. There is no deeper meaning here, sorry Ben.

JUST DEVASTATING TO NON-PROLIFERATION.

Who talks like that on purpose? 

Yeah, chump.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Aww, yes, one of Ben's finest moments.

Dumb people. Dumb people pay him for his opinion.

Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

Georgetown Prof Who Wished for Iran to Symbolically Strike American Base Deletes and TRIES to Run (NOPE!)

IMPOSSIBLE to Parody: NYT's Big Takeaway from Sec Def Pete Hegseth's Update Is About SEXISM (No, Really)

Of All the Morons Claiming Trump Would Chicken Out In Iran, David Frum Is the MORON-est of ALL (Headline)

JD Vance Goes Straight PATRIOT Praising Trump/Military and Loonies, Lefties, and Antisemites Can't DEEEAL

Sorry Trump Bombed Your BESTIES! X RELENTLESSLY Drags Ben Rhodes for His 1st Post-Iran-Bombings Post

Seth Abramson's Frothy-Mouthed, Chest-Thumping, 'Don't You Know Who I AM,' MELTDOWN Over Iran Is PRECIOUS

============================================================

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY NORTH KOREA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Lara Logan Has a Flashback Explaining Why the Trump WH Is Hesitant Share Plans With Dems
Doug P.
Georgetown Prof Who Wished for Iran to Symbolically Strike American Base Deletes and TRIES to Run (NOPE!)
Sam J.
EXPLOSIVE Numbers! Check Out How Many Bombs Obama DROPPED Without 'Permission' in His Last Few Months
Sam J.
She Gets a 10 For the Dismount: Simone Biles Deletes Her X Account
Grateful Calvin
Here's Another Example of How the Media/Dem Narrative Machine Works (This Time About the Iran Strike)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement