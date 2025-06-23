OOF! Bro, Take the L! Ben Rhodes Is Still Crying for Peaceful, DIPLOMATIC Iran and X Is Having NONE of It

Poor Ben Rhodes.

He's just not dealing well with Trump taking out Iran's nuclear ambitions. You'd think, as an American, he'd be glad that a country like Iran, which chants enthusiastically about our death as a country, cannot build a nuclear weapon now.

Advertisement

But oh no, politics before security or something because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Silly Obama bros ... they're still pining for the days when our president bowed to evil leaders and hated the country he represented. Rhodes might want to buckle up because Trump is just getting started:

Trump's message to the world: if you have nukes like North Korea I'll trade love letters with you, if you don't I'll pull out of agreements you're keeping and bomb you during diplomacy. Just devastating to non-proliferation. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 22, 2025

No. Trump's message to the world is that if you chant, 'Death to America,' or fund terrorism responsible for killing people all around the world, he will not allow you to have nuclear weapons. There is no deeper meaning here, sorry Ben.

JUST DEVASTATING TO NON-PROLIFERATION.

Who talks like that on purpose?

Bro, you wanted Iran to be nuclear armed and threatening to Israel so Israel would hand over its government to Hamas. You are a raging antisemite and was happy October 7th 2023. You can take all the seats chump — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) June 22, 2025

Yeah, chump.

Your greatest moment, you chimpanzee. Bragging about trickf**king the idiot press pic.twitter.com/jXDZ0k5LcB — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) June 23, 2025

Aww, yes, one of Ben's finest moments.

I can’t believe people actually pay you for your opinion. — Kron (@Kronykal) June 22, 2025

Dumb people. Dumb people pay him for his opinion.

Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

Georgetown Prof Who Wished for Iran to Symbolically Strike American Base Deletes and TRIES to Run (NOPE!)

IMPOSSIBLE to Parody: NYT's Big Takeaway from Sec Def Pete Hegseth's Update Is About SEXISM (No, Really)

Of All the Morons Claiming Trump Would Chicken Out In Iran, David Frum Is the MORON-est of ALL (Headline)

JD Vance Goes Straight PATRIOT Praising Trump/Military and Loonies, Lefties, and Antisemites Can't DEEEAL

Sorry Trump Bombed Your BESTIES! X RELENTLESSLY Drags Ben Rhodes for His 1st Post-Iran-Bombings Post

Seth Abramson's Frothy-Mouthed, Chest-Thumping, 'Don't You Know Who I AM,' MELTDOWN Over Iran Is PRECIOUS

============================================================