IMPOSSIBLE to Parody: NYT's Big Takeaway from Sec Def Pete Hegseth's Update Is About SEXISM (No, Really)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:55 AM on June 22, 2025
Twitchy/UHF Meme

The New York Times (and even Fox News!) had a big takeaway from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's speech praising our military for taking out Iran's nuclear ambitions. Of course, it has nothing to do with their actual mission or how amazing what they accomplished really was, no, no, it's about the language Hegseth used.

He said, 'Our boys.'

Yeah.

ALERT THE MEDIA.

Forget that this is how leaders have referred to the military for hundreds of years, but OH NO, if Hegseth said it, it must be sexist. And oh yeah, there was one female pilot.

We can't even make this level of stupid up:

Impossible to parody. Yes.

However, it's super easy to mock; we should send them a thank-you card and cookies for continuing to give us job security.

The last thing any pilot is thinking about after pulling off such an amazing operation is whether Hegseth referred to them as a boy or a girl. 

C'mon, what else would the media be doing if they weren't annoying us by being a complete disappointment?

This is who they are and what they do, which is why they're slowly all going out of business.

