Of All the Morons Claiming Trump Would Chicken Out In Iran, David Frum Is the MORON-est of ALL (Headline)

Over the past couple of weeks, we've been watching Democrats and Never Trumpers take victory laps and mocking Trump, claiming that he would chicken out while they puffed up their chests and said really stupid things.

Things that are now biting them on the backside.

It's glorious, really.

Take David Frum, for example:

WOOF.

We're not sure we've ever seen such an impressive self-own as that one.

Or, wait, this one.

"Two weeks" is what Trump says when he's backing away from a commitment he did not mean, whether sanctions on Russia - a healthcare plan - or an infrastructure bill. — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 21, 2025

WOOF again.

Guess what, Frum-dumb, Iran has learned the hard way that Trump did INDEED mean it.

Were you born this dim or have you been working at it all your life? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) June 22, 2025

Within two weeks

And this aged like milk

Frump is consistent

Consistently wrong — EaglesMate 🇺🇸 (@terrylou_d) June 22, 2025

This aged...poorly — Big Jarhead (@big_jarhead) June 22, 2025

We've seen spoiled milk sitting out in the July sun that has aged better.

Little, little man. pic.twitter.com/gzARpfUwJg — גי דוד - Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) June 22, 2025

Any updates on this? — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) June 22, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Not even a little bit.

I guess there’s still time to delete this and the article you wrote. — Nadine (@NadineBlackDog) June 22, 2025

Honestly, now that we've gotten hold of it and Twitchied him, it would only get worse for him if he deleted it.

But .....he didn't chicken out, Dave.



Dave? — Damien Grant (@damienmgrant) June 22, 2025

Ya' there, Dave?

