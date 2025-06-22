Of All the Morons Claiming Trump Would Chicken Out In Iran, David Frum Is the MORON-est of ALL (Headline)

Over the past couple of weeks, we've been watching Democrats and Never Trumpers take victory laps and mocking Trump, claiming that he would chicken out while they puffed up their chests and said really stupid things.
Things that are now biting them on the backside.
It's glorious, really.
Take David Frum, for example:
Spectacular timing from @davidfrum 🤡 pic.twitter.com/0feSaytdJX— Prof. Brian Keating (@DrBrianKeating) June 22, 2025
WOOF.
We're not sure we've ever seen such an impressive self-own as that one.
Or, wait, this one.
"Two weeks" is what Trump says when he's backing away from a commitment he did not mean, whether sanctions on Russia - a healthcare plan - or an infrastructure bill.— David Frum (@davidfrum) June 21, 2025
WOOF again.
Guess what, Frum-dumb, Iran has learned the hard way that Trump did INDEED mean it.
Were you born this dim or have you been working at it all your life?— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) June 22, 2025
Within two weeks— EaglesMate 🇺🇸 (@terrylou_d) June 22, 2025
And this aged like milk
Frump is consistent
Consistently wrong
This aged...poorly— Big Jarhead (@big_jarhead) June 22, 2025
We've seen spoiled milk sitting out in the July sun that has aged better.
June 22, 2025
Little, little man. pic.twitter.com/gzARpfUwJg— גי דוד - Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) June 22, 2025
Any updates on this?— Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) June 22, 2025
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
June 22, 2025
Recommended
Not even a little bit.
I guess there’s still time to delete this and the article you wrote.— Nadine (@NadineBlackDog) June 22, 2025
Honestly, now that we've gotten hold of it and Twitchied him, it would only get worse for him if he deleted it.
But .....he didn't chicken out, Dave.— Damien Grant (@damienmgrant) June 22, 2025
Dave?
Ya' there, Dave?
============================================================
============================================================
