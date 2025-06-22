IMPOSSIBLE to Parody: NYT's Big Takeaway from Sec Def Pete Hegseth's Update Is...
Of All the Morons Claiming Trump Would Chicken Out In Iran, David Frum Is the MORON-est of ALL (Headline)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on June 22, 2025
Twitter

Over the past couple of weeks, we've been watching Democrats and Never Trumpers take victory laps and mocking Trump, claiming that he would chicken out while they puffed up their chests and said really stupid things.

Things that are now biting them on the backside.

It's glorious, really.

Take David Frum, for example:

WOOF.

We're not sure we've ever seen such an impressive self-own as that one.

Or, wait, this one.

WOOF again.

Guess what, Frum-dumb, Iran has learned the hard way that Trump did INDEED mean it.

We've seen spoiled milk sitting out in the July sun that has aged better.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Not even a little bit.

Honestly, now that we've gotten hold of it and Twitchied him, it would only get worse for him if he deleted it.

Ya' there, Dave?

