Former DNC Guy Breaks 'Bad News' to His Fellow Dems, Trump Bombing Iran Is NOT an Impeachable Offense

According to Dan Turrentine's bio, he is a husband and dad to four boys, as well as co-host of 'The Morning Meeting' and 'The Group Chat.' He's also an x-D Politico, Chief of Staff, and lobbyist.

Oh, and by the way, he thinks Democrats need to admit that Trump bombing Iran's nuclear sites is not an impeachable offense.

No, really.

Take a look:

It was too depressing to write this last night, after we got off air, so I went to bed. But, it needs to be said by more Democrats: this was not an impeachable offense, and Trump did not need congressional approval for one precision attack under the circumstances, just as Obama… — dan turrentine (@danturrentine) June 22, 2025

Post continues:

... did not when striking Bin Laden. Why can’t our Party just say it’s great we achieved the objective and destroyed Iran’s nuclear sites, god bless the soldiers who carried this out and made it home safely, god bless our country, military, allies, and we look forward to a full intel briefing. If one must then assert Congressional authority at the moment, add that any escalation will require congressional approval. And if you must, express concern for where this may go and what might come next. But, for so many in my Party to knee-jerk with unhinged calls for impeachment - and sadly omit in their statement support for Iran not having nuclear weapons, which has been a principle of our Party for 40 years -is truly TDS.

HOO boy.

Ps. Stunning that 10 hours and counting after the announcement, with so many in our Party having spoken, @chuckschumer @SenSchumer has still not put out a statement. — dan turrentine (@danturrentine) June 22, 2025

Schumer is too busy trying to figure out how not to give Trump credit for doing something that should have been done years ago.

The Democratic donor activist class has made all principles other than hatred of Trump secondary. — Edward Girard (@efagirard) June 22, 2025

Dan,



I know you haven't left the Democrats.



I think the Democrats have left you. — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) June 22, 2025

They've left many, many Democrats behind. Yup.

I was glad when Obama took out Bin Laden. The security of this nation should not be fraught with politics. — Debra Kipp (@dkipp1353) June 22, 2025

Just as we all should be proud that Trump stopped Iran from building a nuke.

This is not complicated.

