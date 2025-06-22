Well, THAT'S a New (EPIC) Development! Brit Hume Shares Report That Terrorist Hezbollah...
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Tantrum Insisting Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal WAS WORKING Blows...
Playing with Fire: The Atlantic Says Dems Need More Hobbies, as If Rioting...
Chaotic and Neurotic: John Fetterman Begs His Fellow Dems to Drop the Virtue-Signaling...
VIP
A Non-Nuclear Iran? Impeach the President! Hakeem Jeffries Predictably Has His Sights on...
Trump Addresses Nation After U.S. Military Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Facilities, Issues Retal...
VIP
Beta With Nose Piercing Says People Will Be Afraid to Say They Voted...
THERE It Is! AOC Has Already Spotted 'Clear Grounds for Impeachment' of President...
'He Knows My Name!' Alex 'José' Padilla Runs to MSNBC, Still Teary-Eyed Over...
State Dept. Visa Specialist Wants Elon Musk Lynched and Much More
Iran, Look Over Here! Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin Says B-2 Bombers Headed to...
Adam Kinzinger Suddenly Concerned About the Media Not Pushing Back
Breaking: President Trump Announces United States Air Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Facilitie...
Rep. AOC Escorts Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil to Cheers From Supporters

Former DNC Guy Breaks 'Bad News' to His Fellow Dems, Trump Bombing Iran Is NOT an Impeachable Offense

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:45 AM on June 22, 2025
Twitchy

According to Dan Turrentine's bio, he is a husband and dad to four boys, as well as co-host of 'The Morning Meeting' and 'The Group Chat.' He's also an x-D Politico, Chief of Staff, and lobbyist.

Advertisement

Oh, and by the way, he thinks Democrats need to admit that Trump bombing Iran's nuclear sites is not an impeachable offense.

No, really.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... did not when striking Bin Laden. Why can’t our Party just say it’s great we achieved the objective and destroyed Iran’s nuclear sites, god bless the soldiers who carried this out and made it home safely, god bless our country, military, allies, and we look forward to a full intel briefing. If one must then assert Congressional authority at the moment, add that any escalation will require congressional approval.  And if you must, express concern for where this may go and what might come next.  

But, for so many in my Party to knee-jerk with unhinged calls for impeachment - and sadly omit in their statement support for Iran not having nuclear weapons, which has been a principle of our Party for 40 years -is truly TDS.

HOO boy.

Schumer is too busy trying to figure out how not to give Trump credit for doing something that should have been done years ago.

Recommended

Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Tantrum Insisting Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal WAS WORKING Blows UP In His Face
Sam J.
Advertisement

They've left many, many Democrats behind. Yup.

Just as we all should be proud that Trump stopped Iran from building a nuke.

This is not complicated.

============================================================

Related:

Well, THAT'S a New (EPIC) Development! Brit Hume Shares Report That Terrorist Hezbollah Now FEARS Israel

Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Tantrum Insisting Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal WAS WORKING Blows UP In His Face

Hey, PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of 20 ACTUAL Laws In Iran

Scott Adams's Zinger at Former Obama LACKEY Babbling About Trump Being Authoritarian Is *CHEF'S KISS*

Julie Kelly Brutally Breaks Down Court Ruling That's a 'Big and EMBARRASSING' Defeat for Gavin Newsom

============================================================

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Tantrum Insisting Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal WAS WORKING Blows UP In His Face
Sam J.
Well, THAT'S a New (EPIC) Development! Brit Hume Shares Report That Terrorist Hezbollah Now FEARS Israel
Sam J.
Chaotic and Neurotic: John Fetterman Begs His Fellow Dems to Drop the Virtue-Signaling and Just Be Normal
Warren Squire
Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of 20 ACTUAL Laws In Iran
Sam J.
State Dept. Visa Specialist Wants Elon Musk Lynched and Much More
Brett T.
Playing with Fire: The Atlantic Says Dems Need More Hobbies, as If Rioting and Torching Cars Isn’t Enough
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Tantrum Insisting Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal WAS WORKING Blows UP In His Face Sam J.
Advertisement