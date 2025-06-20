Scott Adams's Zinger at Former Obama LACKEY Babbling About Trump Being Authoritarian Is *CHEF'S KISS*

Democrats are in trouble.

Yes, we know we keep saying it, but since it's true and reflects the reality of where this country stands politically, we'll continue to say it. Especially when they make it clear they know it as well by ranting on CNN about Trump being an authoritarian in some bizarre word salad that never goes anywhere like former Obama lackey Ashley Allison.

Advertisement

We almost feel sorry for her.

Almost.

Watch:

Former Obama official Ashley Allison gives a 50 second word salad about authoritarianism.



This is the same person who said she isn't paid enough because of sexism and racism.



CNN's not sending their best. pic.twitter.com/ZtejKduN8n — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) June 19, 2025

Scott Adams with the takedown:

Trump is trying to end Iran's actual authoritarian leadership while Democrats are trying to end Trump's imaginary authoritarian leadership. https://t.co/15EcLEcJZD — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 20, 2025

They think Trump is the bad guy because he's taking on their heroes, who happen to be the actual bad guys.

I don't think she even knew what was said there. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 19, 2025

She just threw out a bunch of buzzwords that used to work when Obama was in office.

They are running out of narratives — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) June 19, 2025

The 'orange man bad' tirades only go so far and for so long.

And let's face it, Democrats are not the most creative when it comes to their talking points.

You can hear the combination of fear and helplessness in her voice. Weak and whiny at the same time. She should spend more time in church. People who spend time at church are happy people. — rick genie (@RickGenie) June 20, 2025

As we said, they all know they're done.

She’s an idiot. Obama advisor. — Sidney Vicious (@Dilbertunzipped) June 20, 2025

Comes with the territory.

Maybe she one of their best. — Scottiegrrl🤔 (@Scottiegrrl) June 20, 2025

Given the current appearance of the party, this is likely true. She is the best they've got.

And that's not good.

============================================================

Related:

Julie Kelly Brutally Breaks Down Court Ruling That's a 'Big and EMBARRASSING' Defeat for Gavin Newsom

No Kings 2.0 July 4th Flyer So HILARIOUS for All the Wrong Reasons We're Not Sure If It's Even REAL (Pic)

'Conservative' PINING for the Days Republicans Lost Over and OVER Again Does NOT Go Well, Like At All

Wait, He's Not KIDDING?! LOL! Mark Cuban's BIG REVEAL About Kamala Harris and Her Campaign Is a DOOZY

Catherine Herridge Drops BOMBSHELL Showing Media KNEW China Interfered in 2020 Election (Screenshots)

============================================================