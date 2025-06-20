Scott Adams's Zinger at Former Obama LACKEY Babbling About Trump Being Authoritarian Is *CHEF'S KISS*

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on June 20, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats are in trouble.

Yes, we know we keep saying it, but since it's true and reflects the reality of where this country stands politically, we'll continue to say it. Especially when they make it clear they know it as well by ranting on CNN about Trump being an authoritarian in some bizarre word salad that never goes anywhere like former Obama lackey Ashley Allison.

We almost feel sorry for her.

Almost.

Watch:

Scott Adams with the takedown:

They think Trump is the bad guy because he's taking on their heroes, who happen to be the actual bad guys.

She just threw out a bunch of buzzwords that used to work when Obama was in office.

The 'orange man bad' tirades only go so far and for so long.

And let's face it, Democrats are not the most creative when it comes to their talking points.

As we said, they all know they're done.

Comes with the territory.

Given the current appearance of the party, this is likely true. She is the best they've got.

And that's not good.

