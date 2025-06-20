'Conservative' PINING for the Days Republicans Lost Over and OVER Again Does NOT...
VIP
'That's Gotta Be Embarrassing'! Gavin Newsom's Spin After Appeals Court Ruled for Trump...
Wait, He's Not KIDDING?! LOL! Mark Cuban's BIG REVEAL About Kamala Harris and...
Banned, Deplatformed, and Debanked:Trump Jr. Explains Why He’s Creating Parallel Systems
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake While Concern Trolling About...
Not 1 Of You Showed Up! Sen Katie Boyd Britt WRECKS Dems and...
'FASCISM, REEEEE!' NAACP Refuses to Invite President Trump to Its Annual Convention
Was The French Laundry Booked? Gavin Newsom BUSTED for Sipping Wine in Napa...
YA THINK?! T. Becket Adams Has a Humble Suggestion for Transgender Activists
BREAKING: Ninth Circuit Rules That Trump Can Federalize the National Guard During LA’s...
A Needle in a Haystack? No, Two Illegals. Police Arrest Suspected Smuggler and...
Matt Gaetz Learns the Hard Way That There IS Such a Thing As...
Eye in the Sky: Some Serious Weather Sends Mysterious Orb Soaring into a...
Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel Says Iranians Chanting ‘Death to America’ are Respectf...

Catherine Herridge Drops BOMBSHELL Showing Media KNEW China Interfered in 2020 Election (Screenshots)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on June 20, 2025
Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP

Remember when then-Twitter banned the New York Post over the Hunter Biden laptop story claiming it was false and 'Russian misinformation'? When Democrats and talking heads insisted the 2020 election was on the up-and-up and anyone questioning or saying otherwise was a traitor to this country?

Advertisement

Or better yet, when Americans called BS and were then punished by their government via the January 6th Committee?

And Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger helped them do it.

*grrrrr*

We digress.

Sounds like the media not only knew the Hunter laptop story was legit, but even more importantly, that China interfered in our 2020 election. Catherine Herridge with the receipts:

Post continues:

... relevant materials @FBIDirectorKash “including allegations of interference by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party)," is a significant development that provides transparency and receipts.

And we all know the last things Democrats and the former Biden administration want are transparency and receipts.

Everything is starting to fall into place.

Recommended

'Conservative' PINING for the Days Republicans Lost Over and OVER Again Does NOT Go Well, Like At All
Sam J.
Advertisement

*adjusts tin foil hats ... yes, plural at this point*

Heck, Biden accidentally told us the truth long ago.

Pissed off yet?

============================================================

Related:

Not 1 Of You Showed Up! Sen Katie Boyd Britt WRECKS Dems and Media By Laying Out DAMAGE Biden Did (Watch)

They REALLY Do Hate Taxes! Historic Depiction of Revolutionary War Most HILARIOUS Thing You'll See Today

SaViNg DeMoCrAcY! Newly Dropped Emails Show Just How DESPERATE Biden Admin Was to Get Rid of Trump

Dem Senator Who DIVORCED His Wife Who 'Could Give Birth Any Day' DRAGGED for Fear-Mongering Medicaid Cuts

Pro-Aborts Claim the Worst Thing That Could Happen Is if Preemie Chance SURVIVES and I've Got Nothin'

============================================================

Tags:

CHINA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FBI FOREIGN POLICY HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Conservative' PINING for the Days Republicans Lost Over and OVER Again Does NOT Go Well, Like At All
Sam J.
Wait, He's Not KIDDING?! LOL! Mark Cuban's BIG REVEAL About Kamala Harris and Her Campaign Is a DOOZY
Sam J.
YA THINK?! T. Becket Adams Has a Humble Suggestion for Transgender Activists
Laura W.
Not 1 Of You Showed Up! Sen Katie Boyd Britt WRECKS Dems and Media By Laying Out DAMAGE Biden Did (Watch)
Sam J.
Matt Gaetz Learns the Hard Way That There IS Such a Thing As a Very Stupid Question
Laura W.
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake While Concern Trolling About the Nat'l Guard
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Conservative' PINING for the Days Republicans Lost Over and OVER Again Does NOT Go Well, Like At All Sam J.
Advertisement