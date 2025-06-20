Catherine Herridge Drops BOMBSHELL Showing Media KNEW China Interfered in 2020 Election (Screenshots)

Remember when then-Twitter banned the New York Post over the Hunter Biden laptop story claiming it was false and 'Russian misinformation'? When Democrats and talking heads insisted the 2020 election was on the up-and-up and anyone questioning or saying otherwise was a traitor to this country?

Advertisement

Or better yet, when Americans called BS and were then punished by their government via the January 6th Committee?

And Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger helped them do it.

*grrrrr*

We digress.

Sounds like the media not only knew the Hunter laptop story was legit, but even more importantly, that China interfered in our 2020 election. Catherine Herridge with the receipts:

Four years ago, as a CBS News Senior Investigative Correspondent, then-DNI Ratcliffe @CIADirector confirmed there was foreign interference by China in 2020.



But this reporting did not align with the MSM narrative about the Presidential election.



The new declassification of… pic.twitter.com/4FGn7IrdDU — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) June 19, 2025

Post continues:

... relevant materials @FBIDirectorKash “including allegations of interference by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party)," is a significant development that provides transparency and receipts.

And we all know the last things Democrats and the former Biden administration want are transparency and receipts.

That’s why Pelosi needed to create the January 6th hoax. — Chuck Kunze (@ChuckKunze) June 19, 2025

Everything is starting to fall into place.

*adjusts tin foil hats ... yes, plural at this point*

Heck, Biden accidentally told us the truth long ago.

Pissed off yet?

============================================================

Related:

Not 1 Of You Showed Up! Sen Katie Boyd Britt WRECKS Dems and Media By Laying Out DAMAGE Biden Did (Watch)

They REALLY Do Hate Taxes! Historic Depiction of Revolutionary War Most HILARIOUS Thing You'll See Today

SaViNg DeMoCrAcY! Newly Dropped Emails Show Just How DESPERATE Biden Admin Was to Get Rid of Trump

Dem Senator Who DIVORCED His Wife Who 'Could Give Birth Any Day' DRAGGED for Fear-Mongering Medicaid Cuts

Pro-Aborts Claim the Worst Thing That Could Happen Is if Preemie Chance SURVIVES and I've Got Nothin'

============================================================