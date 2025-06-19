SaViNg DeMoCrAcY! Newly Dropped Emails Show Just How DESPERATE Biden Admin Was to Get Rid of Trump

We all know the Biden administration spent most of its term trying to keep Trump from actually running again (luckily, they failed), but seeing the insane lengths they were willing to go to to get rid of him ... it's insane.

Advertisement

Dirty.

Just corrupt and vile.

However bad you thought it was, it was so much worse.

Take a look:

Bombshell Emails Reveal Shocking Lengths the Biden DOJ Went to Get Trumphttps://t.co/cP3HDYiJga — PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) June 19, 2025

From our sister site, PJ Media:

Rogue agents and prosecutors in Joe Biden’s Department of Justice were apparently so desperate to bury Donald Trump under new criminal charges that they zeroed in on — wait for it — his involvement with the J6 prisoner choir. Yes, you read that right: the choir. The effort was based on a single, laughably partisan Forbes article. This is peak Democrat hypocrisy, folks. These 2023 emails, obtained by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and dropped exclusively to the New York Post, reveal the depths of anti-Trump lawfare that festered under Biden’s watch. Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, already an icon of politicized justice, was tainted by this nitpicking malice. One email from prosecutor JP Cooney, dated March 8, 2023, with the subject line “J6 Prisoner Choir/DJT,” practically drips with desperation. “Can we do some work to nail down Trump’s role in this,” Cooney — the deputy special counsel who worked on both the Robert Mueller and Jack Smith Trump witch hunt special counsel investigations — writes to his DOJ buddies, attaching a Forbes piece titled “Trump Collaborates On Song With Jan. 6 Defendants.” Because nothing screams “threat to democracy” like a song collaboration, right?

Just. Wow.

'Nail down Trump,' ... for being involved with the J6 prisoner choir.

Alrighty then, Democrats. Thanks for showing us who the real authoritarians are. Granted, we already knew but it's always good to see it in black and white, you know?

============================================================

Related:

Dem Senator Who DIVORCED His Wife Who 'Could Give Birth Any Day' DRAGGED for Fear-Mongering Medicaid Cuts

Pro-Aborts Claim the Worst Thing That Could Happen Is if Preemie Chance SURVIVES and I've Got Nothin'

Here's An Inside 'View' of How Gretchen Whitmer REALLY Felt During Trump's Oval Office Media 'Trap' (Vid)

Heap Big WHOOPED! Megyn Kelly ENDS Elizabeth Warren for Weeping OPENLY After SCOTUS Protects Kids

Triple-Dipped In PSYCHO! Shawn Farash TROUNCES Candace Owens for Giving REALLY Dumb Advice to Our Troops

============================================================