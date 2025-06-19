Triple-Dipped In PSYCHO! Shawn Farash TROUNCES Candace Owens for Giving REALLY Dumb Advice to Our Troops

Here's An Inside 'View' of How Gretchen Whitmer REALLY Felt During Trump's Oval...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on June 19, 2025
Twitchy

If you find yourself hating Israel so much that you'd give bad, maybe even illegal, advice to our troops, it might be time to disconnect, go outside, and spend some time thinking about your life choices.

Hey, we get it, she's not a fan of Israel or holding Iran accountable, and that's her choice. 

But when she starts encouraging our troops to disobey orders and push to get dishonorably discharged?

Yeah ... no.

Shawn Farash called her out:

The mask has been entirely off for a long while now.

*cough cough*

Well, that's not good.

We love love love our military families.

Yup. Yup. Is this a trick question?

Anything to stick it to Israel.

No big whoop.

Could be. Guess we'll see.

Tags: CONSERVATISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

