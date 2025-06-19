Triple-Dipped In PSYCHO! Shawn Farash TROUNCES Candace Owens for Giving REALLY Dumb Advice to Our Troops

If you find yourself hating Israel so much that you'd give bad, maybe even illegal, advice to our troops, it might be time to disconnect, go outside, and spend some time thinking about your life choices.

Hey, we get it, she's not a fan of Israel or holding Iran accountable, and that's her choice.

But when she starts encouraging our troops to disobey orders and push to get dishonorably discharged?

Yeah ... no.

Shawn Farash called her out:

Candace Owens to our troops:



Get "dishonorably discharged" instead of following orders that they don't like.



There's no defending this.



It's one thing to divide people online. It's another to try and do this to our military.



I told you she was nuts. The mask is fully off. pic.twitter.com/nuJnen74Fz — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) June 19, 2025

The mask has been entirely off for a long while now.

What a busy little demon she is https://t.co/hZie7bs79l — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 19, 2025

*cough cough*

A couple of things after watching the video.



Military friends, correct me if I’m wrong, but a dishonorable discharge is not like getting fired from a civilian job. It carries with it significant long-term detriments.



So, I guess the question is: is Candace really this idiotic,… https://t.co/RMt4Sb9ckR — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) June 19, 2025

Well, that's not good.

My husband was a combat vet in Vietnam. We all know how unpopular the war was. He was shot, and almost lost his life. Yet, he would never for a moment entertain such a foolish suggestion to disobey his CIC. He believed his service meant something, and he loves his country. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) June 19, 2025

We love love love our military families.

Wouldn’t they lose their benefits? Honor? What has she accomplished in her life to give anyone advice? — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) June 19, 2025

Yup. Yup. Is this a trick question?

If they do that? Hard to get hired, no veteran benefits, no home loan or student loans. You may not be able to own a firearm and you could be restricted from voting in certain circumstances. This will follow you your entire life. WTF? — “Scoop” Texas 🦅🇺🇸😎 (@VEtFeMaLE) June 19, 2025

Anything to stick it to Israel.

Her antisemitism has rotted her brain — Brian Boru 🇺🇸🍀 (@Brian_Boroimhe) June 19, 2025

What a POS. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 19, 2025

She has completely lost her mind. failing to follow orders can lead to prison time. A dishonorable will ruin your life, no voting, never own a gun, will never get a loan, impossible to find a job. A registered sex offender will have better opportunities shes fucking retarded! — Mick Zajac (@MickZajac) June 19, 2025

Short summary of consequences of dishonorable discharge, which she doesn't care if you experience: pic.twitter.com/lSYrvPjz6V — Entropyrian (@entropyrian) June 19, 2025

No big whoop.

Garbage — Monica Matthews On Air (@monicaonairtalk) June 19, 2025

Is there a law against inciting military personnel from abandoning their oath? I don't know if there is, but I would think there may be or should be if there isn't. — American Nazarite (@AmericanNazir) June 19, 2025

Could be. Guess we'll see.

