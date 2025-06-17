And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with This BOMBSHELL of a Discovery

We can already hear you guys now, 'Ok, so they found out China interfered in our elections to help Biden. So what? It's not like they'll do anything about it anyway.'

See, we do read the comments... and in most cases, we agree. That being said, this does seem like a bombshell, especially after Democrats spent years and years and years telling us Russia interfered with Trump's 2016 election. Democrats love to project their actions onto Republicans. We get it

The FBI has located documents which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election, including allegations of interference by the CCP.



I have immediately declassified the material and turned the documents over to the Chairman Grassley for further review. pic.twitter.com/sBVNUgN2BJ — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 17, 2025

CHY-NA.

Now, why, oh why, would China want to get rid of Donald Trump, and why on Earth would they ever push for a President Biden?

Kidding, we know why, but it seems like this should be the facetious, rhetorical question portion of our article.

Conspiracy theorists were right again. Gosh, who knew?

From Just the News:

FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday evening turned over to Congress an intelligence report raising concerns that China had mass-produced fake U.S. driver's licenses to carry out a scheme to hijack the 2020 election with fake mail-in ballots for Democrat Joe Biden. The newly declassified intelligence reports from August 2020 weren’t corroborated or fully investigated and instead were recalled from intelligence agencies at about the time that then-FBI Director Chris Wray testified there were no known plots of foreign interference ahead of the 2020 election in which Biden defeated Donald Trump, officials told Just the News. The new documents were turned over to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who had first raised concerns to the bureau that the intelligence hadn’t been fully vetted, and instead was just dismissed even though there was evidence of the fake licenses.

Mail-in ballots.

Because, of course.

Remember when they called us traitors and insurrectionists when we questioned the election results? How they jailed Americans for speaking out against the government? We do.

Kash, the media has repeatedly assured us that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud. NO EVIDENCE! And our courts all screamed NO STANDING to anyone that challenged this. Tina Peters was imprisoned for questioning this. pic.twitter.com/n83dgWUNga — Ratt Stevens (@RattStevens) June 17, 2025

If this is true, we must wonder who in the Democratic Party was aware of it. Someone on this side had to know for it to work, right? China couldn't have pulled this off by themselves ...

*adjusts tin foil hat that is less and less tin foil-y every day*

Not sure what this is about, but let’s be honest, we already know the CCP pulled off the ultimate act of election interference when it let Covid leak. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) June 17, 2025

Once again proving China REALLY wanted to get rid of Trump.

Pissed off yet?

