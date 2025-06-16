Sean Penn's Dictator Dinner Club: Outraged at Bill Maher's Trump Meet-Up, But Cool...
VIP
White House Infuriates Haters By Sharing Beautiful Pic and I'm Over Here Like,...
'Incredible': CNN Spotted Pivoting From Illegals 'Have No Criminal Record' to the New...
This Wasn't 'Random.' Democrats Are Exploiting a Political Murder.
Does She REALLY Want to Hurt Him? JK Rowling ZAPS Boy George In...
Iranian State-Run News Station's Broadcast Day Came to a Quick (and EXPLOSIVE) End
'-I- DECIDE:' President Trump Drops the MIC on America-First Critics Shaming Him for...
Can You Say Money LAUNDERING? Randi Weingarten Quits Her 23 Year DNC Post...
VIP
CNN and MSNBC Got the Left's Memo on What to Call Anti-ICE Riots...
In Our VEINS! Global March to Gaza Antifa Dingus that Egypt Turned Away...
Dem Senator Blames Trump for MN Shootings With ZERO Pushback From CNN Host
Pudgy, Weepy, Papa John's Delivery Guy and Alleged MN Shooter Roomie's Claims Just...
PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! FINAL HOURS
Get BENT! Chris Murphy Learns the HARD Way MAGA Will NOT Tolerate Being...

Bro, DICK Move: Harmeet K. Dhillon (and X) STOMPS Scott Wiener for Pushing Legislation to Dox ICE Agents

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on June 16, 2025
Twitter

California ... really with this guy?

Advertisement

Does he think they can control what federal agents wear? 

How stupid are California lawmakers? 

Psst, that's a rhetorical question ... we know they are really really really (like REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY) stupid. 

Carry on.

And he thinks he's the good guy.

We got nothin'.

Harmeet with the TKO.

There's dumb, and then there's Scott Wiener. 

It didn't get much better for Wiener ... 

Calling Wiener insane is an insult to insane people out there.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Our apologies.

Not even a little bit.

============================================================

Related:

Does She REALLY Want to Hurt Him? JK Rowling ZAPS Boy George In Back-and-Forth After He Calls Her a Bully

'-I- DECIDE:' President Trump Drops the MIC on America-First Critics Shaming Him for Supporting Israel

Can You Say Money LAUNDERING? Randi Weingarten Quits Her 23 Year DNC Post and X Has DAMNING Questions

In Our VEINS! Global March to Gaza Antifa Dingus that Egypt Turned Away WEEPS on X and We Are HERE for It

Get BENT! Chris Murphy Learns the HARD Way MAGA Will NOT Tolerate Being Smeared As Politically Violent

============================================================

Tags: CALIFORNIA HARMEET K. DHILLON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Incredible': CNN Spotted Pivoting From Illegals 'Have No Criminal Record' to the New Talking Point
Doug P.
Does She REALLY Want to Hurt Him? JK Rowling ZAPS Boy George In Back-and-Forth After He Calls Her a Bully
Sam J.
Sean Penn's Dictator Dinner Club: Outraged at Bill Maher's Trump Meet-Up, But Cool with Castro, Chavez
justmindy
Can You Say Money LAUNDERING? Randi Weingarten Quits Her 23 Year DNC Post and X Has DAMNING Questions
Sam J.
Get BENT! Chris Murphy Learns the HARD Way MAGA Will NOT Tolerate Being Smeared As Politically Violent
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement