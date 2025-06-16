Bro, DICK Move: Harmeet K. Dhillon (and X) STOMPS Scott Wiener for Pushing Legislation to Dox ICE Agents

California ... really with this guy?

We’re announcing new legislation — the No Secret Police Act (SB 627) — to ban local/state/federal law enforcement, w/ some exceptions, from covering their faces when interacting w/ the public & require them to wear identifying info



Secret police behavior tanks trust & must end🧵 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 16, 2025

Does he think they can control what federal agents wear?

How stupid are California lawmakers?

Psst, that's a rhetorical question ... we know they are really really really (like REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY) stupid.

Carry on.

We’re seeing the rise of secret police — masked, no identifying info, even wearing army fatigues — grabbing & disappearing people.



It’s antithetical to democracy & harms communities.



The No Secret Police Act can help end the fear & chaos this behavior creates in communities. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 16, 2025

And he thinks he's the good guy.

We got nothin'.

Harmeet with the TKO.

Scott, go check with a lawyer if this is a thing, and get back to us. (Hint — it isn’t— states can’t regulate what federal law enforcement wears). https://t.co/QDr0wTBiKC — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) June 16, 2025

There's dumb, and then there's Scott Wiener.

It didn't get much better for Wiener ...

California has zero authority/jurisdiction to regulate what federal law enforcement does. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 16, 2025

You are an insane person. Start with "No Secret Antifa" so law enforcement can identify the violent rioters putting lives in danger. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) June 16, 2025

Calling Wiener insane is an insult to insane people out there.

Our apologies.

So long as leftist dox these agents and put their lives in danger, they need to stay covered.



And you don’t have the authority to force them. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 16, 2025

Not even a little bit.

