Get BENT! Chris Murphy Learns the HARD Way MAGA Will NOT Tolerate Being Smeared As Politically Violent

Chris Murphy is a boil on the butt of humanity.

That, or the new girlfriend, for whom he allegedly left his wife and kids, is writing this stuff and she's a boil on the butt of humanity. Either way, this entire thread is hot garbage, and anyone who believes it is also hot garbage.

Advertisement

Sorry, not sorry.

And Democrats wonder why Republicans push back so hard every time they try to blame any violence on the Right.

Look at this:

The Minnesota assassin appears to be a hate-filled right winger. So can we stop walking on eggshells about MAGA's legitimization of political violence?



Yes, Republicans have also been the target of inexcusable violence, but this isn't a "both sides" issue.



1/ A🧵on the danger. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 15, 2025

He sucks.

We know you're aware of this, but we feel compelled to reiterate it nonetheless.

His idiotic thread continues:

2/ For the last five years, MAGA has been bathed in political violence.



Most importantly, MAGA's celebration of January 6th and Trump's decision to pardon ALL the Jan 6 rioters - including the most violent - became a clear endorsement of violence committed in his name. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 15, 2025

Keep in mind, he's blaming a president who has had not one but TWO attempts on his life.

3/ But it didn't start with January 6th. Trump regularly threatened protesters at his rallies with violence. He cozied up to brutal dictators abroad who used violence to maintain political control.



There was no comparison in Democratic messaging. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 15, 2025

WHAT?!

Dude.

4/ And we cannot discount the impact of MAGA's fetishization of guns. MAGA celebrates the tools of mass shooters and assassins - assault rifles, machine guns, silencers and high capacity magazines. MAGA doesn't treat firearms with respect - it celebrates their killing power. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 15, 2025

Yeah, there is no way he wrote this. Don't get us wrong, Murphy is a moron, but no man uses the word, 'fetishization' when talking about guns.

5/ Trump sends other clear signals supporting political violence. Said he might pardon those that plotted the kidnapping of Gov. Whitmer; threatened peaceful protestors of his military parade with assault. Again, Democrats don't say these things. Not "both sides." — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 15, 2025

Considering it looks like the FBI may have set them up, he probably should consider it.

What the Hell with this thread?

6/ The deployment of the National Guard and Marines to LA was the next escalation. Trump sent the military into LA to inflame and create the conditions for more violence. The assault of Senator Padilla was the natural result of these purposefully heightened tensions. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 15, 2025

Right? Because protecting innocent citizens when Newsom and Bass refused was totally violent.

7/ When MAGA uses violence against its political opponents and endorses private acts of violence when committed in service of MAGA, unhinged people listen - mostly on the right, but also on the left. Once violence gets mainstreamed, it's hard to put it back in the bottle. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 15, 2025

Unhinged people listen? Like James Hodgekinson? You know, the man who opened fire on a bunch of Republicans during a Congressional baseball game because he had been convinced they would take his healthcare away?

Advertisement

Yeah.

8/ It's true the violence is sometimes trained on Republicans - including Trump. Yesterday, in fact, was the anniversary of the congressional baseball shooting. And yes, there have been some on the left who have been too cavalier about violence and they should be condemned too. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 15, 2025

BUT ... Murphy has the biggest 'but' ever.

9/ But there is no comparison anywhere on the left with MAGA's regular legitimization of violence in our politics. There is a straight line from Jan 6 to the pardons to the assault on Sen. Padilla to Minnesota.



A democracy cannot function when one faction embraces violence. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 15, 2025

What an a-hole.

You will never ever ever win this argument ever.



The left is the party of political violence, and there is no combination of words you can cobble together that can change that fact. pic.twitter.com/5wyiqfTyQX — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) June 16, 2025

People on the left were praising Luigi Mangione just 6 months ago. You belittled and downplayed the assassination attempts on Trump. You continually downplay left-wing violence like we saw recently in L.A. You compare your political opponents to KKK and Nazis. Get lost. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) June 15, 2025

Get lost, indeed.

============================================================

Advertisement

Related:

Vance Boelter 'Hit List' Released - If You Thought This Story Was Crazy BEFORE You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet

Wait, WHAT?! Vance Boelter Charges Unsealed and We Have QUESTIONS ... Lots and LOTS of Them

Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with EPIC 'Pride' Post

Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and WOOF, the Replies Pull ZERO Punches

What In TF Is He Doing?! The MN Dem Shooter Story Just Got EVEN Weirder (New Video - WATCH)

============================================================