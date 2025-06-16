PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! FINAL HOURS
Dem Sen. Alex Padilla Spins Like a Top When Shown Public Approval on...
Vance Boelter 'Hit List' Released - If You Thought This Story Was Crazy...
Wait, WHAT?! Vance Boelter Charges Unsealed and We Have QUESTIONS ... Lots and...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Meowist Revolution: Cat Ladies Cosplay as Cat-Ladies to End M’ICE in ‘No Kings’...
Trump Announces Expanded ICE Raids in Large Democrat Cities - Los Angeles, Chicago,...
Democrat NC State Rep Who Posted Picture of a Beheaded Trump and Musk...
BREAKING: Vance Boelter Captured, Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Minnesota Politician and Her...
Eye on the Ball: Pro-Illegal Alien Protester Ends Up in Hospital After Testy...
Democrat Alex Padilla Continues His ‘Don't You Know I Am?’ Defense for His...
LA Lib Sounds the Alarm Over Deportation of Illegals: 'You're Gonna Have To...
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich: 'No Truce With the Mullahs'
@NewsBusters: 'We've Recorded Over 8,000 Cases of Online Censorship'

Get BENT! Chris Murphy Learns the HARD Way MAGA Will NOT Tolerate Being Smeared As Politically Violent

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on June 16, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Chris Murphy is a boil on the butt of humanity.

That, or the new girlfriend, for whom he allegedly left his wife and kids, is writing this stuff and she's a boil on the butt of humanity. Either way, this entire thread is hot garbage, and anyone who believes it is also hot garbage. 

Advertisement

Sorry, not sorry.

And Democrats wonder why Republicans push back so hard every time they try to blame any violence on the Right.

Look at this:

He sucks.

We know you're aware of this, but we feel compelled to reiterate it nonetheless.

His idiotic thread continues:

Keep in mind, he's blaming a president who has had not one but TWO attempts on his life.

WHAT?!

Dude. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Yeah, there is no way he wrote this. Don't get us wrong, Murphy is a moron, but no man uses the word, 'fetishization' when talking about guns.

Considering it looks like the FBI may have set them up, he probably should consider it.

What the Hell with this thread?

Right? Because protecting innocent citizens when Newsom and Bass refused was totally violent.

Unhinged people listen? Like James Hodgekinson? You know, the man who opened fire on a bunch of Republicans during a Congressional baseball game because he had been convinced they would take his healthcare away?

Advertisement

Yeah.

BUT ... Murphy has the biggest 'but' ever.

What an a-hole.

Get lost, indeed.

============================================================

Advertisement

Related:

Vance Boelter 'Hit List' Released - If You Thought This Story Was Crazy BEFORE You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet

Wait, WHAT?! Vance Boelter Charges Unsealed and We Have QUESTIONS ... Lots and LOTS of Them

Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with EPIC 'Pride' Post

Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and WOOF, the Replies Pull ZERO Punches

What In TF Is He Doing?! The MN Dem Shooter Story Just Got EVEN Weirder (New Video - WATCH)

============================================================

Tags: CHRIS MURPHY DONALD TRUMP GUN VIOLENCE JANUARY 6 MINNESOTA REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Vance Boelter 'Hit List' Released - If You Thought This Story Was Crazy BEFORE You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet
Sam J.
Wait, WHAT?! Vance Boelter Charges Unsealed and We Have QUESTIONS ... Lots and LOTS of Them
Sam J.
Dem Sen. Alex Padilla Spins Like a Top When Shown Public Approval on Trump's Immigration Policies
Doug P.
Democrat NC State Rep Who Posted Picture of a Beheaded Trump and Musk Has Deleted Her X Account
Warren Squire
Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with EPIC 'Pride' Post
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement