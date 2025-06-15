Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with EPIC 'Pride' Post

Well, well, well, would you look at that? This trans activist is not at all thrilled with In-N-Out for placing a Bible verse on their cup because he (sorry, she?) did not consent to it. Forget that it's a simple verse number printed on the cup in a place where you likely wouldn't even see it if you weren't looking for it ... he did not give his content.

Or she.

It?

They?

You know what, we don't really care.

Watch:

“I really don’t like that you put a Bible verse on my food without my consent” pic.twitter.com/je7ZmKfNAJ — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) June 13, 2025

Oh yeah?

Millions of Americans did not consent to this either:

You didn’t consent to a Bible reference on a paper cup? Well I didn’t consent to:



Pride Month

Transgender Day of Visibility

National Coming Out Day

Transgender Day of Remembrance

LGBT History Month

Asexual Awareness Week

Bisexual Awareness Week

Pansexual Visibility Day

Intersex… https://t.co/5mYoMkTDlp — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) June 13, 2025

Post continues:

Intersex Awareness Day Non-Binary People’s Day National LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Spirit Day Harvey Milk Day Drag Day International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia Lesbian Visibility Day National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day LGBTQ+ STEM Day International Pronouns Day Agender Pride Day Transgender Awareness Week National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day National LGBTQ+ Families Day LGBTQ+ Elders Day Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week Genderfluid Visibility Week Two-Spirit and Indigenous LGBTQ+ Awareness Day Queer Youth Day International Lesbian Day International Asexuality Day Bigender Visibility Day LGBTQ+ Veterans Day Polyamory Day LGBTQ+ Parents Day LGBTQ+ Workers’ Day Trans Parent Day Ally Week

Holy crap, we had no idea there were THIS many days, weeks, and months dedicated to the gay community.

Yeah, we think it's AOK for In-N-Out to have one tiny Bible verse on their cups.

Don't like it, don't eat there.

Simple.

