Bro. WUT? Jamie Raskin's Russia Hoax Post with Cringe Dunk on Trump Takes...
DICK Move: Richard Hanania TROUNCED for Pushing BIZARRE Video of Vance Boelter's Supposed...
Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and...
What In TF Is He Doing?! The MN Dem Shooter Story Just Got...
VIP
LOL Is RIGHT! Lefties Discover Even THEY Can't Stand One Another, Begin Bailing...
And the MN Dem Shooting Suspect's Story Gets WEIRDER: Wife Detained and What...
Eric Swalwell Raises a Führer During 'No Kings' Day Speech
MSNBC Crew Pretty Shocked the DC Military Parade Didn't Have More of a...
VIP
Fox News Interviews Sad and Scared 'No Kings' Protester Who Worries About Everything
Politico: Prosecutors Now Charging Illegals With ‘Dormant’ Law
Writer Says People Offended by 'Death to America' Are Being Intentionally Obtuse
VIP
Of Kings and Temu Activists: The Laughable Protesters of the Modern Democratic Party
Here's Some Footage From 'Terrifying' North Korean-Style Army Birthday Parade
'Terrifying': Washington Is Literally Turning Into Moscow

Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with EPIC 'Pride' Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on June 15, 2025
Twitchy

Well, well, well, would you look at that? This trans activist is not at all thrilled with In-N-Out for placing a Bible verse on their cup because he (sorry, she?) did not consent to it. Forget that it's a simple verse number printed on the cup in a place where you likely wouldn't even see it if you weren't looking for it ... he did not give his content.

Advertisement

Or she.

It?

They?

You know what, we don't really care.

Watch:

Oh yeah?

Millions of Americans did not consent to this either:

Post continues:

Intersex Awareness Day

Non-Binary People’s Day

National LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week

Spirit Day

Harvey Milk Day

Drag Day

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia

Lesbian Visibility Day

National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

LGBTQ+ STEM Day

International Pronouns Day

Agender Pride Day

Transgender Awareness Week

National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

National LGBTQ+ Families Day

LGBTQ+ Elders Day

Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week

Genderfluid Visibility Week

Two-Spirit and Indigenous LGBTQ+ Awareness Day

Queer Youth Day

International Lesbian Day

International Asexuality Day

Bigender Visibility Day

LGBTQ+ Veterans Day

Polyamory Day

LGBTQ+ Parents Day

LGBTQ+ Workers’ Day

Trans Parent Day

Ally Week

Recommended

Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and WOOF, the Replies Pull ZERO Punches
Sam J.
Advertisement

Holy crap, we had no idea there were THIS many days, weeks, and months dedicated to the gay community. 

Yeah, we think it's AOK for In-N-Out to have one tiny Bible verse on their cups.

Don't like it, don't eat there.

Simple.

============================================================

Related:

Bro. WUT? Jamie Raskin's Russia Hoax Post with Cringe Dunk on Trump Takes CUH-RAY-ZEE to Whole New Level

DICK Move: Richard Hanania TROUNCED for Pushing BIZARRE Video of Vance Boelter's Supposed Roomie (WATCH)

Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and WOOF, the Replies Pull ZERO Punches

What In TF Is He Doing?! The MN Dem Shooter Story Just Got EVEN Weirder (New Video - WATCH)

LOL Is RIGHT! Lefties Discover Even THEY Can't Stand One Another, Begin Bailing on BlueSky Platform

And the MN Dem Shooting Suspect's Story Gets WEIRDER: Wife Detained and What She Had on Her Is TELLING

============================================================

Tags: BIBLE CHRISTIANITY FREE SPEECH TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and WOOF, the Replies Pull ZERO Punches
Sam J.
DICK Move: Richard Hanania TROUNCED for Pushing BIZARRE Video of Vance Boelter's Supposed Roomie (WATCH)
Sam J.
Bro. WUT? Jamie Raskin's Russia Hoax Post with Cringe Dunk on Trump Takes CUH-RAY-ZEE to Whole New Level
Sam J.
What In TF Is He Doing?! The MN Dem Shooter Story Just Got EVEN Weirder (New Video - WATCH)
Sam J.
And the MN Dem Shooting Suspect's Story Gets WEIRDER: Wife Detained and What She Had on Her Is TELLING
Sam J.
Eric Swalwell Raises a Führer During 'No Kings' Day Speech
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and WOOF, the Replies Pull ZERO Punches Sam J.
Advertisement