Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with EPIC 'Pride' Post

Well, well, well, would you look at that? This trans activist is not at all thrilled with In-N-Out for placing a Bible verse on their cup because he (sorry, she?) did not consent to it. Forget that it's a simple verse number printed on the cup in a place where you likely wouldn't even see it if you weren't looking for it ... he did not give his content.
Or she.
It?
They?
You know what, we don't really care.
Watch:
“I really don’t like that you put a Bible verse on my food without my consent” pic.twitter.com/je7ZmKfNAJ— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) June 13, 2025
Oh yeah?
Millions of Americans did not consent to this either:
You didn’t consent to a Bible reference on a paper cup? Well I didn’t consent to:— Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) June 13, 2025
Pride Month
Transgender Day of Visibility
National Coming Out Day
Transgender Day of Remembrance
LGBT History Month
Asexual Awareness Week
Bisexual Awareness Week
Pansexual Visibility Day
Intersex… https://t.co/5mYoMkTDlp
Post continues:
Intersex Awareness Day
Non-Binary People’s Day
National LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week
Spirit Day
Harvey Milk Day
Drag Day
International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia
Lesbian Visibility Day
National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
LGBTQ+ STEM Day
International Pronouns Day
Agender Pride Day
Transgender Awareness Week
National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
National LGBTQ+ Families Day
LGBTQ+ Elders Day
Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week
Genderfluid Visibility Week
Two-Spirit and Indigenous LGBTQ+ Awareness Day
Queer Youth Day
International Lesbian Day
International Asexuality Day
Bigender Visibility Day
LGBTQ+ Veterans Day
Polyamory Day
LGBTQ+ Parents Day
LGBTQ+ Workers’ Day
Trans Parent Day
Ally Week
Holy crap, we had no idea there were THIS many days, weeks, and months dedicated to the gay community.
Yeah, we think it's AOK for In-N-Out to have one tiny Bible verse on their cups.
Don't like it, don't eat there.
Simple.
