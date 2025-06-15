And the MN Dem Shooting Suspect's Story Gets WEIRDER: Wife Detained and What She Had on Her Is TELLING

If you've been following the Minnesota Democrat shooting story, it's taken another wild turn. As Twitchy readers know, their suspect is 57-year-old Vance Boelter, who allegedly dressed as a police officer while shooting State Sen. John Hoffman and State Rep. Melissa Horton. Hoffman and his wife are expected to survive, but sadly, Horton and her husband have passed.

Boelter was on the scene and exchanged gunfire with police before running and leaving his abandoned police vehicle that contained 'No Kings' flyers.

And here's that wild turn we were telling you about - Boelter's wife was detained in Onamia, MN:

UPDATE: Sources have confirmed Boelter’s wife was detained in Onamia, Minnesota this morning. I’ve been told a large amount of cash and passports were found with her. It’s also believed Boelter withdrew money from a bank after the shootings as the manhunt continues. — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) June 15, 2025

Gosh, golly, gee - why oh why would his wife have a large amount of cash and passports on her?

Hrm.

From the New York Post: The wife of suspected political assassin Vance Boetler is being detained and questioned after cops found a weapon, ammunition, cash and passports in her car during a traffic stop on Saturday morning, a report said. Jenny Boetler was stopped by police while driving in a car with several relatives near Onamia, Minnesota, late Saturday morning around 10 a.m., local KTSP reported. In the car she had a weapon, ammunition, cash and passports, that report stated citing law enforcement officials. Two cop cruisers were at the scene for two to three hours, according to that report. Boelter was held for questioning but was not arrested.

We'll keep an eye on this one and update as we learn more.

