OOPSIE! CNN's Own Legal Expert Destroys Democrats' Talking Points About Sen. Padilla Incident (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:00 PM on June 13, 2025
AngieArtist

Every time we hear the words 'CNN Expert' or 'CNN Analyst,' we assume the person they've brought in will support and push whatever narrative they're using that day, and usually, that's the case. Anyone they bring on rarely disagrees with them, unless it's Scott Jennings, but of course, he's not a guest.

So, you know, when this legal expert did not side with Sen. Padilla live on the air, it threw a wrench into their plans.

Watch this (and watch as she looks down):

In other words, they didn't know who Padilla was, he failed to identify himself, he yelled like a crazy person, and refused to be led from the room. And as CNNs legal expert also points out, he charges back into the arms of the agents removing him.

But nice try, Democrats.

Oh, and of course, CNN.

Big time.

They're sure as heck trying.

Mollie Hemingway Opens Can of WHOOP-A*S on Alexander Vindman for His 'EFF-U, Fascist' Kristi Noem Posts
Sam J.
Right? Heck, Democrats have been telling us for years now, nobody is above the law.

