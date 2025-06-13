OOPSIE! CNN's Own Legal Expert Destroys Democrats' Talking Points About Sen. Padilla Incident (Watch)

Every time we hear the words 'CNN Expert' or 'CNN Analyst,' we assume the person they've brought in will support and push whatever narrative they're using that day, and usually, that's the case. Anyone they bring on rarely disagrees with them, unless it's Scott Jennings, but of course, he's not a guest.

Advertisement

So, you know, when this legal expert did not side with Sen. Padilla live on the air, it threw a wrench into their plans.

Watch this (and watch as she looks down):

Omg. CNN brought on their legal expert in hopes that he would side with Sen. Padilla over DHS.



They were wrong.



“Officers are trying to lead him out, he turns and walks into those agents. At that point…we’re taking that person out against their will.”pic.twitter.com/0yD7jIIbbp — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 12, 2025

In other words, they didn't know who Padilla was, he failed to identify himself, he yelled like a crazy person, and refused to be led from the room. And as CNNs legal expert also points out, he charges back into the arms of the agents removing him.

But nice try, Democrats.

Oh, and of course, CNN.

It’s not even close. And these secret service guys are owed an apology by every Democrat who smeared them. https://t.co/BbbSOKvR4q — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 12, 2025

Big time.

Democrat politicians continue to add fuel to the fire. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) June 12, 2025

They're sure as heck trying.

Yes. They are in LA. Which is on high alert because of weeklong rioting. He rushed in, tried to push past security to confront Noem who is in the middle of a LIVE Presser. He got treated appropriately. — Deb Mallery (@544pibble) June 13, 2025

Right? Heck, Democrats have been telling us for years now, nobody is above the law.

============================================================

Related:

THAT'LL Show Trump! Chris Murphy QUICK to Side with Terrorists In Statement About Israel's Strike on Iran

Mollie Hemingway Opens Can of WHOOP-A*S on Alexander Vindman for His 'EFF-U, Fascist' Kristi Noem Posts

Whites-Only Club Guy Sheldon Whitehouse DEFILES Civil Rights Movement with SHAMELESS Alex Padilla Post

'Sorry for Your and Obama's LOSS'! All of X WRECKS Ben Rhodes for BOO-HOO'ing for His Iranian Besties

Conservative Woman's EPIC Thread About 'Breaking Into Costco' Destroys Lefty Talking Points on ILLEGALS

============================================================