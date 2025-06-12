Conservative Woman's EPIC Thread About 'Breaking Into Costco' Destroys Lefty Talking Points on ILLEGALS

Kristi Noem Makes It Clear Why the Dems' Love Affair With the IRS...
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on June 12, 2025
So, this may be our favorite post on X so far this week. Don't get us wrong, watching Rep. Tom Emmer knee-cap Tim Walz for five minutes straight was a lot of fun, but there is something really spectacular about a post like this that makes a point while making us laugh.

We're sure our pals on the Left will not be amused because she takes apart every single one of their talking points around illegals APART in a clever and funny way.

Take a gander:

Her post continues:

... free products and food and waved a Sam’s club flag in the middle of their store to show them just how much I love Costco and want to stay. When they still asked me to leave I began stealing whatever I could and threw frozen hamburger patties at security. They should have just let me shop there without a membership, I’m special!

Oh, she's just getting started.

Post continues:

... and I’m asked to return to Sam’s? I need to continue to receive free hotdogs even if it means other valid Costco members will have to contribute a 0.20 cent fee at the door but I DESERVE THIS!

That's right!

HAAAAAAA.

And now, we're dead.

Post continues:

... this is WRONG!

Power to the Sam's Club members!

Post continues:

... asking us to leave and now calling in the business office is INCITING my rioting throughout the store, he clearly wants me to go crazy, right? I’m entitled to be here in Costco without a membership, even though some other people waited in line years for their membership I am better than them and more deserving.

This is a Biden joke, yes?

Clever.

Heh.

So peaceful.

Post continues:

... and a discount on some decent toilet paper. Costco should get rid of all memberships actually, even though every other big box store has them, Sam’s can keep their walls and membership cards but Costco should transition to an outdoor flea market type of venue. It’s not fair that just members be entitled to $5 rotisserie chickens.

Damn right.

Count us in.

