Kristi Noem Makes It Clear Why the Dems' Love Affair With the IRS...
Brandon Gill Takes JB Pritzker APART In CUH-RAZY Back and Forth About Sanctuary...
Conservative Woman's EPIC Thread About 'Breaking Into Costco' Destroys Lefty Talking Point...
Gavin Newsom Is Attacking My Show
Karoline Leavitt Notes That People Are FINALLY Being Arrested for Organizing and Supplying...
Rep. Tom Emmer NUKES Tim Walz from Orbit for 5 MINUTES About Sanctuary...
VIP
Stop Using Your Baby As a Prop, Harpy! Yes, Democrats, Women Who Work...
Crazy Old Woman Who Pushed for Violence Now Blaming Trump for Violence She...
BRUTAL: Rep. Elise Stefanik Makes NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Face the Tragic Effects...
TikToker Spills the TEA, Exposes 'No Kings Day' for PAYING TikTokers $200 a...
Adam Schiff Says Trump's 'an Arsonist Trying to Set Fire to Things' In...
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Conservatives HURT Gavin Newsom's FEELERS Telling the Truth SO He's Trying...
New Republic Explores 'Symbolic Power of Burning Waymo Robotaxis' While Getting Torched In...
It Was the FA'est of Times, It Was the FO'est of Times: GUESS...

Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Jake Tapper for Refusing to Testify Under Oath About His Biden Senility Claims

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on June 12, 2025
Twitter

Well, well, well, what do you know? Jake Tapper has refused to testify under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee about his claims around Biden's senility. Heck, eh wrote an entire book about it AFTER the fact, you think answering questions honestly would be easy.

Advertisement

But apparently he disagrees.

Mollie Heminway is less than impressed:

Very interesting indeed.

Don't look at us, we just work here.

Ain't it though?

Maybe if they offered him some cash?

Recommended

Conservative Woman's EPIC Thread About 'Breaking Into Costco' Destroys Lefty Talking Points on ILLEGALS
Sam J.
Advertisement

We wouldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet..

Especially when you've been doing it as long as Jake has.

Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

Rep. Tom Emmer NUKES Tim Walz from Orbit for 5 MINUTES About Sanctuary Policies and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Stop Using Your Baby As a Prop, Harpy! Yes, Democrats, Women Who Work Have Babies EVERY Day

Crazy Old Woman Who Pushed for Violence Now Blaming Trump for Violence She SWORE Wasn't Happening in LA

Journo Tries Keeping STRAIGHT Face As Maxine Waters Blames Trump for Violence She Claimed Did NOT Exist

TikToker Spills the TEA, Exposes 'No Kings Day' for PAYING TikTokers $200 a DAY to Support Riots (Watch)

============================================================

Tags: CNN JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Conservative Woman's EPIC Thread About 'Breaking Into Costco' Destroys Lefty Talking Points on ILLEGALS
Sam J.
Kristi Noem Makes It Clear Why the Dems' Love Affair With the IRS Is Coming to a FAST End
Doug P.
Rep. Tom Emmer NUKES Tim Walz from Orbit for 5 MINUTES About Sanctuary Policies and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Brandon Gill Takes JB Pritzker APART In CUH-RAZY Back and Forth About Sanctuary City Policies (Watch)
Sam J.
BRUTAL: Rep. Elise Stefanik Makes NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Face the Tragic Effects of Sanctuary Policies
Doug P.
Karoline Leavitt Notes That People Are FINALLY Being Arrested for Organizing and Supplying Rioters
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Conservative Woman's EPIC Thread About 'Breaking Into Costco' Destroys Lefty Talking Points on ILLEGALS Sam J.
Advertisement