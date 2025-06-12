Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Jake Tapper for Refusing to Testify Under Oath About His Biden Senility Claims

Well, well, well, what do you know? Jake Tapper has refused to testify under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee about his claims around Biden's senility. Heck, eh wrote an entire book about it AFTER the fact, you think answering questions honestly would be easy.

Advertisement

But apparently he disagrees.

Mollie Heminway is less than impressed:

Very interesting. CNN activist @jaketapper is refusing to testify under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee next week about his money-making book's claims regarding President Joe Biden's senility. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 12, 2025

Very interesting indeed.

They have to know this fraud isn’t going to voluntarily testify under oath. So are they just getting that refusal on record, or are they actually going to subpoena him? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 12, 2025

Why don’t they actually subpoena him? — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 12, 2025

Don't look at us, we just work here.

Anyone else remember what @jaketapper had to say about people that refuse to testify to the senate?



Jake, your hypocrisy knows no bounds. — Just a 70's kid stuck in 1984 (@THEMarkEdwards1) June 12, 2025

Ain't it though?

That's odd considering that he's spoken to anybody who will listen. — Blue_Goose 📟 (@Real_Blue_Goose) June 12, 2025

Maybe if they offered him some cash?

Shocking that Liar won’t go under oath and lie — Liz 🦋 🇺🇸 (@ElizabethSolle2) June 12, 2025

We wouldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet..

Wow. I guess old habits of making stuff up dies hard. — Carolina Brew (@deeplens) June 12, 2025

Especially when you've been doing it as long as Jake has.

Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

Rep. Tom Emmer NUKES Tim Walz from Orbit for 5 MINUTES About Sanctuary Policies and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Stop Using Your Baby As a Prop, Harpy! Yes, Democrats, Women Who Work Have Babies EVERY Day

Crazy Old Woman Who Pushed for Violence Now Blaming Trump for Violence She SWORE Wasn't Happening in LA

Journo Tries Keeping STRAIGHT Face As Maxine Waters Blames Trump for Violence She Claimed Did NOT Exist

TikToker Spills the TEA, Exposes 'No Kings Day' for PAYING TikTokers $200 a DAY to Support Riots (Watch)

============================================================