Sen. Ruben Gallego Says Ashli Babbitt Died Trying to Kill Cops and Elected Officials

Sen. Ruben Gallego has been in a snit ever since President Donald Trump and Delta Force captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. Now that it's the Democrats' favorite holiday, January 6, he's upset that there's a page on the White House website dedicated to Ashley Babbitt, the only person who was killed on that day, by a cop whose wife allegedly runs a daycare out of their home. Babbitt is the only reason Democrats can get away with calling January 6 "deadly." As we reported, S.E. Cupp compared veteran Babbitt to serial killers who had served in the military, like Jeffrey Dahmer and David Berkowitz, on CNN NewsNight.

Gallego claims that Babbitt died trying to kill cops and elected officials.

This is on the White House website of the so-called “party of law and order.” Ashli Babbitt was a traitor. She died trying to kill cops and elected officials. She had a knife. pic.twitter.com/JNG5xTwlsZ — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 6, 2026

Here's the full text that has Gallego so butthurt:

TRAGEDY AT THE CAPITOL Ashli Babbitt Murdered in Cold Blood Unarmed Air Force veteran and Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt is fatally shot by Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd without warning as she climbs through a broken window toward the Speaker's Lobby. No weapon was found on her, and she posed no threat. Byrd faced no charges. Three other Americans were also killed: Rosanne Boyland, Kevin Greeson and Benjamin Philips. Zero law enforcement officers lost their lives.

As Twitchy recently reported, shooting and killing Babbitt turned out to be very lucrative for Michael Byrd, who was reported to have received a $36,000 retention bonus, ten times the $3,000 offered to other officers. The Blaze reported that Byrd was recommended for termination in 2001 for abandoning his post in the Speaker’s Office. This is also the same guy who in 2019 left his service weapon unattended in a restroom at the Capitol Visitor Center.

