'Out of Your Mind': Adams Condemns Mamdani's Housing Pick for Linking Homeownership to...
The Fraud Investigation of Cali Has Begun: Trump Takes Aim at 'New-scum' Amid...
January 6 Participant Tells Congress She Has Educated Herself and Escaped the MAGA...
Jason Crow, Who Recently Encouraged Military Sedition, Thinks January 6 Should Be 'Democra...
Reuters: Spain Will Not Recognize America’s Actions in Venezuela
From New York to Cuba: Why Collectivism Always Ends the Same Way
Stephen Miller Doubles Down: Greenland 'Should Be Part of the United States' –...
Oh DAMN! Katie Miller BODIES The Expert™ Tom Nichols for His Mean-Girl Comments...
WTF?! Mollie Hemingway OWNS Mark Kelly for DESPERATE Fundraising Email for Himself ......
Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOU...
Mamdani's Own Goal: Promising Cheap World Cup Tickets from the Wrong Side of...
ICE Agents Infiltrate Minneapolis: J6 Connection to Daycare Fraud Gets Uncovered
Dan Goldman Uses J6 Anniversary to Drop (Accidentally) HILARIOUS Campaign Ad, and We...
Yeah, AWKWARD --> Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD in Thank...

Sen. Ruben Gallego Says Ashli Babbitt Died Trying to Kill Cops and Elected Officials

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on January 06, 2026
Twittter

Sen. Ruben Gallego has been in a snit ever since President Donald Trump and Delta Force captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. Now that it's the Democrats' favorite holiday, January 6, he's upset that there's a page on the White House website dedicated to Ashley Babbitt, the only person who was killed on that day, by a cop whose wife allegedly runs a daycare out of their home. Babbitt is the only reason Democrats can get away with calling January 6 "deadly." As we reported, S.E. Cupp compared veteran Babbitt to serial killers who had served in the military, like Jeffrey Dahmer and David Berkowitz, on CNN NewsNight.

Advertisement

Gallego claims that Babbitt died trying to kill cops and elected officials.

Here's the full text that has Gallego so butthurt:

TRAGEDY AT THE CAPITOL

Ashli Babbitt Murdered in Cold Blood

Unarmed Air Force veteran and Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt is fatally shot by Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd without warning as she climbs through a broken window toward the Speaker's Lobby. No weapon was found on her, and she posed no threat. Byrd faced no charges. Three other Americans were also killed: Rosanne Boyland, Kevin Greeson and Benjamin Philips. Zero law enforcement officers lost their lives.

As Twitchy recently reported, shooting and killing Babbitt turned out to be very lucrative for Michael Byrd, who was reported to have received a $36,000 retention bonus, ten times the $3,000 offered to other officers. The Blaze reported that Byrd was recommended for termination in 2001 for abandoning his post in the Speaker’s Office. This is also the same guy who in 2019 left his service weapon unattended in a restroom at the Capitol Visitor Center.

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement
Advertisement

So Byrd shot her in the neck because she was trying to kill him and other elected officials. And she had a pocket knife, which she obviously brought with murderous intent.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

JANUARY 6 RUBEN GALLEGO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Oh DAMN! Katie Miller BODIES The Expert™ Tom Nichols for His Mean-Girl Comments About Her Husband (Watch)
Sam J.
The Fraud Investigation of Cali Has Begun: Trump Takes Aim at 'New-scum' Amid Funding Cuts and MN Scandal
justmindy
January 6 Participant Tells Congress She Has Educated Herself and Escaped the MAGA Cult
Brett T.
WTF?! Mollie Hemingway OWNS Mark Kelly for DESPERATE Fundraising Email for Himself ... and Kamala Harris
Sam J.
Reuters: Spain Will Not Recognize America’s Actions in Venezuela
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement