Well, Well, Well, How the Turntables Have ...: Elon Musk Promises that DOGE...
Wait ... WHAT?! Elon Musk Mocking Neil deGrasse Tyson for Basically MAKING OUT...
Oh The Humanity! Remembering The WKRP Turkey Drop Tragedy
So-Called BEAUTIFUL Snow White Trailer Drops on X and WHOA NELLY Those Hidden...
Pregnant Pause: Jokester Dad Turns Thanksgiving into Pranksgiving in Classic Video
Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious...
VIP
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says DOGE Will End Up Costing Us Money
Brew Crew Blues: Starbucks Slashes Bucks from Employee Holiday Bonuses
Retired Admiral Asks Trump Voters If They Have Buyer's Remorse Yet
Congressman Says Mexican President Shows How to Stand Up to Bullies Like Trump
AOC Tells Joy Reid Tulsi Gabbard Nomination Is ‘Pro-War’ Globally
Democrat Departure? Billionaire LinkedIn Founder Mulls Leaving US Because of Trump Victory
Spending Money Like Drunken Democrats: Failing Tesla Rival Gets 6.6 Billion From Biden
POLITICO Notes That Donald Trump's Cabinet Again Has Only Three People of Color

SICK: Records Show Fatally Shooting Trump Protester Ashli Babbitt Was Very LUCRATIVE for USCP Capt. Byrd

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on November 28, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

As Twitchy readers know, Trump supporter and protester Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by USCP Captain Byrd trying to enter Congress on January 6, 2021. Incidentally, she is the only actual casualty from that day even though our pals on the Left and in the Democratic Party STILL insist officers died that day.

Advertisement

While vilifying and trashing Babbitt, of course.

It's been a long four years.

Anywho, it sounds like not only was Byrd not held accountable for shooting Babbitt, but it turned out to be fairly lucrative for him.

Trump's DOJ can't get here soon enough.

All of these horrible people need to be investigated ...

Not exactly holding our breath for Byrd to feel the least bit remorseful for taking Babbitt's life.

Recommended

Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes?
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We're not sure but we're definitely anxious to learn more about what she intends to do about this and SO MANY other situations connected to January 6, especially Nancy Pelosi's pet committee. 

Karma has been patiently waiting for years.

Just sayin'.

===========================================================================

Related:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Angry Staffer Shrieking Over Trump Discharging ELEVENTY BILLION TRANS Totally Hilarious

What DEMOCRAT Mega-Donor Said About Kamala Harris's Political Future Is DEVASTATING ... For Her (Watch)

Just WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as CNN Contributor Rambles About How Elon Musk CANNOT Buy MSNBC (Video)

ROFL! James Woods Has Just 1 Word for What Pete Buttigieg's Next Job Will Be and All We Can Say Is HOOBOY

'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread On How to Cut More than 2 TRILLION of D.C. Waste an EPIC Must-Read

===========================================================================

Tags: JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes?
Grateful Calvin
Well, Well, Well, How the Turntables Have ...: Elon Musk Promises that DOGE Will Audit the IRS
Grateful Calvin
So-Called BEAUTIFUL Snow White Trailer Drops on X and WHOA NELLY Those Hidden Replies are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Oh The Humanity! Remembering The WKRP Turkey Drop Tragedy
Eric V.
Wait ... WHAT?! Elon Musk Mocking Neil deGrasse Tyson for Basically MAKING OUT With Mirrors Wins X
Sam J.
Pregnant Pause: Jokester Dad Turns Thanksgiving into Pranksgiving in Classic Video
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes? Grateful Calvin
Advertisement