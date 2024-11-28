SICK: Records Show Fatally Shooting Trump Protester Ashli Babbitt Was Very LUCRATIVE for USCP Capt. Byrd

As Twitchy readers know, Trump supporter and protester Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by USCP Captain Byrd trying to enter Congress on January 6, 2021. Incidentally, she is the only actual casualty from that day even though our pals on the Left and in the Democratic Party STILL insist officers died that day.

While vilifying and trashing Babbitt, of course.

It's been a long four years.

Anywho, it sounds like not only was Byrd not held accountable for shooting Babbitt, but it turned out to be fairly lucrative for him.

NEW: Records show fatally shooting Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt has been lucrative for USCP Capt. Byrd who several mos later was offered $36k retention bonus, per a USCP memo, ten times the $3k offered other officers. Byrd, who had severe debt, also raked in $164k from CrowdFunding — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 26, 2024

Trump's DOJ can't get here soon enough.

All of these horrible people need to be investigated ...

So, essentially Byrd was handsomely rewarded for killing an unarmed, peaceful protester. The crowdfunding was an added cherry on top for a job well done.

Hope that he lays awake at night knowing that he will have to answer for all of this one day, as well as, those who paid him. — Teagan1776🇺🇸 (@Teagan1776) November 26, 2024

Not exactly holding our breath for Byrd to feel the least bit remorseful for taking Babbitt's life.

Byrd is the poster child for the DC rot.



If anyone needs a televised show trial, it’s him. — Fiery but Mostly Peaceful ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@IAmNotYourSerf) November 26, 2024

I for one am unsurprised.



I wonder what Pam Bondi has to say about such arrangements? — Justin (Toxic Stove) Cody (@PakkonenHybrid) November 26, 2024

We're not sure but we're definitely anxious to learn more about what she intends to do about this and SO MANY other situations connected to January 6, especially Nancy Pelosi's pet committee.

Karma has been patiently waiting for years.

Just sayin'.

