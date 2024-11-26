Just WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as CNN Contributor Rambles About How Elon Musk CANNOT Buy MSNBC (Video)

When you see segments like this on CNN where panelists meltdown and lose their minds even just about the idea of Elon Musk buying MSNBC, it's easy to see why a parody of Rachel Maddow crying about a Musk/MSNBC meme might fool even the best and brightest of snarky editors.

Ahem.

Anywho, we're sharing this NOT because the two women babbling about how Musk cannot buy MSNBC are all that interesting, but because we can't stop laughing as we watch Scott Jennings face. Clearly the show thought everyone should see it because they kept showing him ...

Too damn funny.

Watch:

CNN on Musk potentially buying MSNBC: "It just can't happen."pic.twitter.com/pf8KwBs3ah — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 26, 2024

Awwww, the one gal doesn't feel safe on X. Poor thing.

BAHAHA

He is seriously the only reason to watch CNN.

"I don't think free speech is going to be as free."



TRANSLATION: I can no longer say things without being challenged. — High Plains Drifter (@DriftingPlains) November 26, 2024

They REALLY don't like that others can say things they disagree with and NOT get censored, suppressed, or even silenced anymore.

Freedom of speech BAD.

CNN’s worried Musk might expose how bad they really are. — MELANIA TRUMP --- PRESS RELEASE (Parody) (@MelaniaTrumpX) November 26, 2024

Yup. That's their real concern ... that Musk will put them out of business too.

