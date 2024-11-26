ROFL! James Woods Has Just 1 Word for What Pete Buttigieg's Next Job...
Just WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as CNN Contributor Rambles About How Elon Musk CANNOT Buy MSNBC (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on November 26, 2024
AngieArtist

When you see segments like this on CNN where panelists meltdown and lose their minds even just about the idea of Elon Musk buying MSNBC, it's easy to see why a parody of Rachel Maddow crying about a Musk/MSNBC meme might fool even the best and brightest of snarky editors.

Ahem.

Anywho, we're sharing this NOT because the two women babbling about how Musk cannot buy MSNBC are all that interesting, but because we can't stop laughing as we watch Scott Jennings face. Clearly the show thought everyone should see it because they kept showing him ... 

Too damn funny.

Watch:

Awwww, the one gal doesn't feel safe on X. Poor thing.

BAHAHA

He is seriously the only reason to watch CNN. 

They REALLY don't like that others can say things they disagree with and NOT get censored, suppressed, or even silenced anymore.

Freedom of speech BAD.

Yup. That's their real concern ... that Musk will put them out of business too.

