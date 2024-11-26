George Takei Asks If He Is Being Throttled on X and the Responses...
Joe Concha: NYT Outsourcing Its Research to Radical Media Matters

SAVAGE! Tom Homan CLOBBERS Denver Mayor By Simply AGREEING With Him on This ONE Thing and LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Have we mentioned lately that Tom Homan is our spirt animal? Yes? Well, too bad, we're saying it again.

TOM HOMAN IS OUR SPIRIT ANIMAL.

This guy is the bomb-diggity, he is the warrior Americans need now more than ever and the fact Trump has set him loose on corrupt politicians who put criminals before American citizens is pretty damn spectacular.

We haven't internally cheered this much in several years. True story.

Anywho, as many of our readers know, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has said he will go to jail before he allows Homan to deport any illegals from his city. Yeah, that's pretty damn stupid on multiple levels ...

Homan had this to say about the situation on Hannity, watch:

HAAAAAAA.

Man, we hope they film his arrest because honestly they could sell it for PPV and donate the money to border control workers who have been proverbially been left out in the cold for years by Biden and Border CZAR Kamala Harris.

Hey, it could work.

Hell. Yeah.

What was it Biden was always saying? Oh yeah. NOBODY is above the law.

Get in line, bro. Well, that's not accurate as it wouldn't be a bromance ... you know what, we're overthinking this.

Sure feels that way. 

SO MUCH WINNING.

===========================================================================

