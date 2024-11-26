SAVAGE! Tom Homan CLOBBERS Denver Mayor By Simply AGREEING With Him on This ONE Thing and LOL (Watch)

Have we mentioned lately that Tom Homan is our spirt animal? Yes? Well, too bad, we're saying it again.

TOM HOMAN IS OUR SPIRIT ANIMAL.

This guy is the bomb-diggity, he is the warrior Americans need now more than ever and the fact Trump has set him loose on corrupt politicians who put criminals before American citizens is pretty damn spectacular.

We haven't internally cheered this much in several years. True story.

Anywho, as many of our readers know, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has said he will go to jail before he allows Homan to deport any illegals from his city. Yeah, that's pretty damn stupid on multiple levels ...

Homan had this to say about the situation on Hannity, watch:

Tom Homan: me and the Denver mayor agree on one thing, he is willing to go to jail and I am willing to put him there. pic.twitter.com/RWB9r15tCv — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 26, 2024

HAAAAAAA.

Man, we hope they film his arrest because honestly they could sell it for PPV and donate the money to border control workers who have been proverbially been left out in the cold for years by Biden and Border CZAR Kamala Harris.

Hey, it could work.

I'm ready to see that! I'm tired of these people thinking they can ignore the law. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) November 26, 2024

I cannot look/hear Tom Homan, without thinking about how much he reminds me of Ben Grimm, the Thing, from The Fantastic Four comics. Absolute dead ringer, and I'm all for it. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) November 26, 2024

Hell. Yeah.

Lock up everyone who breaks the law, irrelevant of being a mayor or governor. — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) November 26, 2024

What was it Biden was always saying? Oh yeah. NOBODY is above the law.

I'm beginning to have a bromance crush on Tom Homan!

😆👍 — Patriot 🇺🇲 (@gdlovgren) November 26, 2024

Get in line, bro. Well, that's not accurate as it wouldn't be a bromance ... you know what, we're overthinking this.

We have so much to look forward to!! — LindaSoG (@LindaSoG) November 26, 2024

Sure feels that way.

SO MUCH WINNING.

