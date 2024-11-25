Dude, Just Take the L! Wajahat Ali WRECKED for Ugly Comment Directed at Benny Johnson and His Family

Being conservative, getting married, and having a family has officially become the new 'punk rock'. Starting a family is the TRUE resistance in 2024, which is something we never thought we'd see or write about.

Advertisement

Be a rebel:

- Get married

- Start a family

- Pass on your values

- Save culture

This is how we win. 👊🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZcZCQ3WhSo — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 23, 2024

He's right.

This IS how we win as a country and as a people.

Conservatives are the new rebels! pic.twitter.com/pDxNFRfaUB — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) November 23, 2024

Who knew?

Trump's America: where being a rebel means building a future, not burning it down! — DONALD J. TRUMP - Press Release Commentary (@TrumpTrainX) November 23, 2024

Crazy talk.

And speaking of crazy:

Russia approves this message. https://t.co/Ghw9bzvELv — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 24, 2024

Yes, because making babies and having a family makes someone a Russian asset.

What the Hell, bro?

TIL having a family is…Russian propaganda? Cool cool. https://t.co/AIfL3TZNeX — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) November 25, 2024

No wonder Wajahat Ali couldn't deal with it.

This is an uncontrollable impulse some people have to label anything from their political opponents as bad or foreign.



What does raising a family or passing on your values to them have to do with Russia? pic.twitter.com/ic37OSMgIa — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 24, 2024

Wait, Benny breathes AIR?! You know WHO ELSE breathed air?! THAT'S RIGHT.

Getting married and having kids is totally Russian propaganda, this is a great tweet and you clearly thought it out very well Wajahat — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 24, 2024

Totally.

Buddy are you ok? — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 24, 2024

No, no he's not.

Bro, you're just a parody at this point. — Jonny Z (@JZukawski) November 24, 2024

Trump's first win wounded him.

The second? Broke him.

Completely.

Russia loves a strong, fertile America with more and more Americans instead of a dying country like South Korea?



Do I have that straight? — Based Buc-ee (@Natnl_Disgrace) November 24, 2024

Something like that.

===========================================================================

Related:

Cue the REEE! Hilarious 'Project 2025 Rules' Have Been Trending for WEEKS and HERE Are Some of the Best

THIS! Every Climate Change LOON Should be Forced to Watch This DAMNING Clip About Wind Turbines (Video)

A MAGA MANDATE --> Thread Takes Deep Dive Into LATEST CBS Poll That's Breaking Lefties All OVER Again

Lefty Lecturing LAZY Americans About How Much They NEED Illegals to do Their Chores Goes REEEALLY Wrong



COPE MORE! Axios CEO LOSES IT Over Elon Musk Telling Users THEY'RE the Media Now and It's GLORIOUS -Watch

===========================================================================