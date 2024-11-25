Dude, Just Take the L! Wajahat Ali WRECKED for Ugly Comment Directed at Benny Johnson and His Family

You LOSE Credibility! WATCH Whoopi Goldberg Shut Ana Navarro DOWN When She Starts...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on November 25, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Being conservative, getting married, and having a family has officially become the new 'punk rock'. Starting a family is the TRUE resistance in 2024, which is something we never thought we'd see or write about.

He's right.

This IS how we win as a country and as a people.

Who knew?

Crazy talk.

And speaking of crazy:

Yes, because making babies and having a family makes someone a Russian asset.

What the Hell, bro?

No wonder Wajahat Ali couldn't deal with it. 

Wait, Benny breathes AIR?! You know WHO ELSE breathed air?! THAT'S RIGHT.

Totally.

No, no he's not.

Trump's first win wounded him.

The second? Broke him.

Completely.

Something like that.

