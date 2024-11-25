'This Can't Be Over Soon Enough': Biden's Final Pardoning of the Turkeys Went...
Cue the REEE! Hilarious 'Project 2025 Rules' Have Been Trending for WEEKS and HERE Are Some of the Best

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on November 25, 2024
Meme

Before the election, all we heard about from the Left and especially Team Kamala Harris was PROJECT 2025 and how it was going to DESTROY THE COUNTRY AND DEMOCRACY AS WE KNOW.

Sorry for the caps, but holy cow you guys, they screeched and screamed and cried about it so much, it was an endless rant of argle bargle rar and REE that could only adequately be described with capital letters.

Luckily, plenty of people still have a sense of humor (it's no coincidence these people are not full-blown Leftists) and have been coming up with some Project 2025 rules of their own. Here are some of the best and most recent:

It's about damn time.

Most controversial thing we'll probably write about today ... heh.

Note, when it comes to Die Hard as a Christmas movie just consider us SWITZERLAND.

Tweed. Hrm. This could suck in the summer.

WE KNEW IT!

*cough cough*

Floyd would be lovin' it.

Yes. This must happen. Please please please please please.

Oddly specific but we'll allow it.

Tough crowd.

Monsters!

That would be ONE noisy show.

HAAAAAAA. We see what he did there.

WE KNEW IT!

Keep the truth under wraps. It's more fun that way.

MAKE IT SO.

Now, there are plenty of people posting crazy, paranoid things about Project 2025:

You'd think by now these broads would have changed the record but ... nope.

Yes, wanting children to learn about reaching, writing, and math is super extreme.

The nerve.

Man, these people are just broken.

WOOF.

Tags: DEMOCRATS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION PROJECT 2025

