Cue the REEE! Hilarious 'Project 2025 Rules' Have Been Trending for WEEKS and HERE Are Some of the Best

Before the election, all we heard about from the Left and especially Team Kamala Harris was PROJECT 2025 and how it was going to DESTROY THE COUNTRY AND DEMOCRACY AS WE KNOW.

Sorry for the caps, but holy cow you guys, they screeched and screamed and cried about it so much, it was an endless rant of argle bargle rar and REE that could only adequately be described with capital letters.

Luckily, plenty of people still have a sense of humor (it's no coincidence these people are not full-blown Leftists) and have been coming up with some Project 2025 rules of their own. Here are some of the best and most recent:

Under Project 2025, buttless bikini bottoms will be outlawed on all public beaches, resorts, and hotel pools. — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 25, 2024

It's about damn time.

Under Project 2025, gas prices will drop down to what it was in Die Hard— as long as a majority agrees it’s a Christmas movie. pic.twitter.com/BISXeO9i97 — e-beth (@ebeth360) November 24, 2024

Most controversial thing we'll probably write about today ... heh.

Note, when it comes to Die Hard as a Christmas movie just consider us SWITZERLAND.

Under project 2025, people will be forced to stop wearing joggers and hoodies and instead be given mandatory tweed pic.twitter.com/iAkcz7U0ou — Philip Bunn (@PhilipDBunn) November 25, 2024

Tweed. Hrm. This could suck in the summer.

Under Project 2025, all Starlink service plans will be bundled with Gaydar 2.0 — Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) November 18, 2024

WE KNEW IT!

*cough cough*

Under Project 2025 every George Floyd Statue gets an accompanying Ronald McDonald statue pic.twitter.com/OxH58srB4I — 𝙨𝙠𝙮 ☀️ (@imstillskyler) November 19, 2024

Floyd would be lovin' it.

Under Project 2025 McDonald’s will return to aesthetic glory. pic.twitter.com/fwRsxYJpWS — 🇺🇸 The American Culturist 🇺🇸 (@MericaCulture) November 19, 2024

Yes. This must happen. Please please please please please.

Under Project 2025, people who use Amazon product reviews to complain about how the box was delivered will be denaturalized and deported — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 23, 2024

Oddly specific but we'll allow it.

Under Project 2025 we are also going to start calling homeless people bums and hobos again https://t.co/gAMNxLBzNZ — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 19, 2024

Tough crowd.

Under Project 2025



The entire nation must observe mandated BBQ Fridays. Even vegans have to choke down a burger---whether they like it or not. — Americana Mama (@AmericanaMama_) November 19, 2024

Monsters!

Under Project 2025, The View hosts will have to bang a gong every time a host says something untrue — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) November 22, 2024

That would be ONE noisy show.

Liberals better enjoy this Christmas since donning gay apparel is a felony under Project 2025. — Brady Leonard (@bradyleonard) November 15, 2024

HAAAAAAA. We see what he did there.

All banned under Project 2025. https://t.co/FUQNQAS8sb — ¡El SooperMexican! ن c137 🦬 (@SooperMexican) November 22, 2024

WE KNEW IT!

Are we keeping the truth about Project 2025 under wraps still?



Or



Do they find out when their handmaids dresses arrive? pic.twitter.com/UTJEXZSwxZ — PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) November 24, 2024

Keep the truth under wraps. It's more fun that way.

Under project 2025 the Pizza Hut chandelier will be restored — Al Baby (@alrush) November 23, 2024

MAKE IT SO.

Now, there are plenty of people posting crazy, paranoid things about Project 2025:

Just another reminder that under Trump & Project 2025 women are nothing. — Tishygirl (@Tishy634249) November 21, 2024

You'd think by now these broads would have changed the record but ... nope.

If you don't know, Project 2025 is written by the Heritage Foundation, which provides much of the intellectual heft to Moms 4 Liberty and many other extremist groups trying to take over local school boards across the country. Voters should be asking school board candidates: — Karin Chenoweth (@karinchenoweth) July 8, 2024

Yes, wanting children to learn about reaching, writing, and math is super extreme.

The nerve.

Project 2025 is a blueprint for an authoritarian dictatorship under Trump. — Tony Rome (@trome57) November 24, 2024

Man, these people are just broken.

WOOF.

