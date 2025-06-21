Gavin Newsom Dares Yet Another Republican to Wipe the Floor With Him In a Debate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has a pet peeve, and that is any time somebody reminds him of the results of policies that he supports:

🚨 JUST IN: Gavin Newsom is furious after hearing this from JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/GUyffHDyWH



“If you enforce your own laws ... we're not going to send in the National Guard because it's unnecessary — but if you let violent rioters burn great American cities to the ground, then… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 20, 2025

That was pretty straightforward and rational advice from Vance to Newsom:

“If you enforce your own laws ... we're not going to send in the National Guard because it's unnecessary — but if you let violent rioters burn great American cities to the ground, then of course we're going to send federal law enforcement in to protect the people."

The governor has decided to try and defend his honor by challenging Vance to a debate, because apparently Newsom hasn't learned any lessons from the fairly recent past:

Hey @JDVance — nice of you to finally make it out to California.



Since you’re so eager to talk about me, how about saying it to my face?



Let’s debate. Time and place? — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 20, 2025

Is Newsom sure that's a good idea?

Weren’t you humiliated enough by Ron DeSantis? — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) June 21, 2025

*dusts off poop map* — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 21, 2025

That was glorious:

Last time you debated all it took was taking a poop map out. https://t.co/DUoa3Y7lBm pic.twitter.com/5ZVnSU6uXU — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 21, 2025

Newsom's challenge sounds familiar:

Desperation is a stinky cologne. This reads like Biden wanting an early debate around this time last year. Would also be a great time to re-up the clips of Newsom getting absolutely buried by DeSantis in their debate. https://t.co/37UVO7BWA7 — Brittany (@bccover) June 21, 2025

It does have real "make my day, pal" energy.

If Vance agrees to Newsom's challenge perhaps he could borrow the poop map from DeSantis to give it an encore performance.

Since Gavin Newsom is so eager to jump into the 2028 presidential election, maybe you should check out what he’s done to California pic.twitter.com/3Vfmt988Ja — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 20, 2025

The 2028 Republican ads have already been produced!

Why on earth would the sitting vice president debate a governor—let alone the governor of a failed state? https://t.co/I0oxG8qohh — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) June 21, 2025

Maybe Newsom will get his wish if he's running for president against Vance in a couple of years.

Are you sure you can fit it in around your wine tastings? https://t.co/LYldE39d4S — Sara Miller-Woods (@Millerita) June 21, 2025

Right!?

The Newsom/Vance debate should take place at French Laundry. Just a suggestion.