THAT'LL Show 'Em! Nothing Says Hollywood Stands with Gaza Like Their Trans Kids...

Gavin Newsom Dares Yet Another Republican to Wipe the Floor With Him In a Debate

Doug P. | 11:09 AM on June 21, 2025
imgflip

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has a pet peeve, and that is any time somebody reminds him of the results of policies that he supports: 

That was pretty straightforward and rational advice from Vance to Newsom:

“If you enforce your own laws ... we're not going to send in the National Guard because it's unnecessary — but if you let violent rioters burn great American cities to the ground, then of course we're going to send federal law enforcement in to protect the people."

The governor has decided to try and defend his honor by challenging Vance to a debate, because apparently Newsom hasn't learned any lessons from the fairly recent past: 

Is Newsom sure that's a good idea?

That was glorious:

Newsom's challenge sounds familiar: 

It does have real "make my day, pal" energy.

If Vance agrees to Newsom's challenge perhaps he could borrow the poop map from DeSantis to give it an encore performance. 

The 2028 Republican ads have already been produced!

Maybe Newsom will get his wish if he's running for president against Vance in a couple of years. 

Right!?

The Newsom/Vance debate should take place at French Laundry. Just a suggestion. 

