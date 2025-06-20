YA THINK?! T. Becket Adams Has a Humble Suggestion for Transgender Activists
Was The French Laundry Booked? Gavin Newsom BUSTED for Sipping Wine in Napa During LA Riots

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on June 20, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

This year, we've often made the comparison between Roman Emperor Nero and California Governor Gavin Newsom. Nero is often associated (apocryphally and falsely) with starting the Great Fire of Rome in 64 AD and playing music while the city burned. Newsom, on the other hand, has been AWOL twice this year as Los Angeles has burned, once during the January wildfires and again this month as rioters have clashed with and assaulted federal agents trying to enforce immigration law in the city. 

In retrospect, this has been an unfair comparison, and we would like to apologize. 

To Nero. 

Yesterday, Christopher Rufo and his City Journal busted Newsom with a report about where Newsom was as riots and fires started to break out in Los Angeles on June 6. 

No, it wasn't The French Laundry again, but it was just as bad. 

Oh, you have got to be kidding us, right now. Seriously? 

He couldn't cancel the Catalina Wine Mixer -- or even just cancel his appearance -- when chaos erupted in his largest city? 

Here is more from Rufo and City Journal reporter Ryan Thorpe: 

As riots engulfed Los Angeles and mobs vandalized public buildings, incinerated vehicles, and assaulted law enforcement officers, California governor Gavin Newsom was enjoying a swanky wine-tasting party in Napa Valley.

The wine-tasting was held on the afternoon of June 7, 2025, at the Odette Estate Winery, which Newsom co-founded in 2011.

A source who photographed Newsom at the event expressed shock that the governor was in attendance, given that riots had broken out in Los Angeles the day before. 'I couldn’t believe it,' the source said. 'He was just walking around like this was an everyday occurrence.'

The timeline is worth noting. The Los Angeles riots broke out on June 6, in response to the Trump administration’s illegal-alien deportation policies. As Newsom sampled wines in Napa Valley the next day, rioters in Los Angeles had already begun vandalizing public buildings, barricading streets, setting vehicles on fire, and throwing rocks, bottles, and cinder blocks at law enforcement officers.

YA THINK?! T. Becket Adams Has a Humble Suggestion for Transgender Activists
Laura W.
All of that sounds pretty bad for Los Angeles, but in Newsom's defense ... have you tried his cabernet?

Being the California governor sounds like a great gig if you're a Democrat. It comes with a huge salary, you don't actually have to do anything or care about your constituents, and you get to go to cool places like Napa Valley and swanky restaurants. 

Remember, it's not hypocrisy. It's hierarchy. Newsom believes he can get away with this because he is better than all of us, especially those filthy littles who live in his state. 

While standing next to an HIV-positive person, no less. 

As we noted above, this writer is not going to use the Nero comparison anymore. Despite how his regime ended, Nero actually accomplished some great things early on as the Princeps Civitas of Rome. He lowered taxes, gave rights to slaves, ended a war with Parthia, and rebuilt Rome after the fire. 

We can't point to a single positive accomplishment from Newsom in his entire tenure as governor. 

It's also worth noting that Nero successfully put down some rebellions, while Newsom and other Democrats seem to be actively encouraging them.

If Nero had done any of that, he wouldn't have survived long enough to commit suicide. 

No, he only cares about what being governor can do for him, not about what he can do for the people. 

Newsom sure has created a brand for himself and -- whoo, boy -- it ain't a good one. 

Even Bud Light's brand isn't as destroyed as his is. 

We can't decide whether he is more on the side of a narcissist or a sociopath. We should probably just go with 'both.'

As a final embarrassing footnote to this story, Newsom's failed 'press office' X account tried to fire back at Rufo, claiming he wasn't giving the wine mixer its proper context. 

Except there is only one problem with this complaint. 

Rufo DID include all of that context in his report.

Oops. 

It also turns out, as one user pointed out, that the Press Office was not being entirely honest about the death of Newsom's mother. 

Wow. Just ... wow. 

Yes, it was a cancer fundraiser. And yes, Newsom's mother did have breast cancer before she took her own life with his assistance (which, by the way, was a felony at the time).

So, not only is Newsom a horrible governor who abandons his citizens when he is needed the most, but he also hires the most incompetent staff imaginable. Well, that's DEI for you. 

But none of this excuses Newsom for not canceling his appearance to attend to a crisis in Los Angeles. 

Maybe someone should have told the governor that the President of China was on his way to Los Angeles. 

That surely would have made him drop his wine glass and run to the city as quickly as possible. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust.

