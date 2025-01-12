Dressed to Steal: Looter Cosplaying as Firefighter Arrested While Wildfires Destroy Homes...
Nero Newsom’s California Burns as MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Aims Democrat Blame-Thrower at Trump and Musk

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:30 PM on January 12, 2025
Townhall Media

As we expected, ‘journalists’ are going to ridiculous lengths to pin blame for the California wildfires, and the bone-headed decisions that caused them, on anything and anyone except the actual culprits - their Democrat Party. So, this morning we have MSNBC’s Jen Psaki and her graphic of President-Elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk with ‘Recipe for Disaster’ under it. Sane people know that neither men are responsible for the ingredients that led to a disastrously overcooked California.

But, this is MSNBC so sanity plays no role in what you’re about to see. (WATCH)

If MSNBC is concerned about wildfire misinformation you’d think they’d be going after Governor Gavin Newsom and Senator Elizabeth Warren. These two Democrats are lying and using the wildfires to deceptively raise money for Psaki’s Democrat Party. Newsom even squeezed in a lie about looters. All three lies earned ‘Community Notes’ on X yesterday. You can read about it here.

Instead, Psaki’s trying to shift the blame to those whose biggest sin was warning Newsom to take preventative measures to stop the fires from happening in the first place. Commenters see the obvious MSNBC deflection and deception.

No, Democrats and their dying legacy media attack dogs have learned nothing over the last few years. Posters clearly see this.

Legacy media is going back to the tired political playbook they ran during Trump’s first term. It’s not going to work and it will not increase ratings. Why? Trump has been in the news 24/7 since coming down the escalator in 2015. He’s never gone away. But, legacy media is definitely on the way out now.

