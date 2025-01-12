Nero Newsom’s California Burns as MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Aims Democrat Blame-Thrower at Trump and Musk

As we expected, ‘journalists’ are going to ridiculous lengths to pin blame for the California wildfires, and the bone-headed decisions that caused them, on anything and anyone except the actual culprits - their Democrat Party. So, this morning we have MSNBC’s Jen Psaki and her graphic of President-Elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk with ‘Recipe for Disaster’ under it. Sane people know that neither men are responsible for the ingredients that led to a disastrously overcooked California.

Advertisement

But, this is MSNBC so sanity plays no role in what you’re about to see. (WATCH)

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki has identified the key story on which to focus, as fires still rage in LA.



It’s not Karen Bass. It’s not Gavin Newsom. It’s not years of CA incompetence, mismanagement, or the consequences of leftist ideology over meritocracy.



It’s Donald Trump and Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/aFkq2klmH4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2025

Imagine watching this and thinking, “Yes, this is the truth.” — Translator (@can52309145) January 12, 2025

If MSNBC is concerned about wildfire misinformation you’d think they’d be going after Governor Gavin Newsom and Senator Elizabeth Warren. These two Democrats are lying and using the wildfires to deceptively raise money for Psaki’s Democrat Party. Newsom even squeezed in a lie about looters. All three lies earned ‘Community Notes’ on X yesterday. You can read about it here.

Instead, Psaki’s trying to shift the blame to those whose biggest sin was warning Newsom to take preventative measures to stop the fires from happening in the first place. Commenters see the obvious MSNBC deflection and deception.

As Californians flee for their lives, Jen Psaki and MSNBC are hard at work pinning it all on Trump and Musk.



Why address leadership failures when distraction is easier? Priorities, right? — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 12, 2025

While CA burns Psaki turns Trump and Musk into the center of attention dodging the real issues. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 12, 2025

On brand and aligned with the others spewing the same message. They got the memo and nobody bothered to think how absurd it would sound — Mitchell Wexler (@MitchWex) January 12, 202

Deflection is, has always been, and will always be, the MO of the Democratic Party. It's pure desperation at this point because nobody is buying their BS anymore. — Dragonswife (@Dragonswife1953) January 12, 2025

No, Democrats and their dying legacy media attack dogs have learned nothing over the last few years. Posters clearly see this.

Ha, The Democrat Propagandist at the Fake News Networks have not learned a single lesson. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 12, 2025

They are a one-note song.



They’ve learned nothing.



I love it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2025

@MSNBC is experiencing its last dying breaths so they have to try to jack up their programs somehow. The bigger than life president is perfect fodder for the really poor network personalities to focus on to try to boost their ratings. Pitiful — RA224 (@224RMA) January 12, 2025

Advertisement

Entirely predictable, yet still comical. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2025

Legacy media is going back to the tired political playbook they ran during Trump’s first term. It’s not going to work and it will not increase ratings. Why? Trump has been in the news 24/7 since coming down the escalator in 2015. He’s never gone away. But, legacy media is definitely on the way out now.