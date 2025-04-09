Pentagon Spokesman Schools Jasmine Crockett After She Ignorantly Weighed In on Navy Vice Admiral Firing

As we reported late Tuesday, Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield was allegedly fired for refusing to hang pictures of President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at NATO headquarters. Of course, Democrat Jasmine Crockett saw this firing as a perfect opportunity to blind us with her blazing ignorance. She responded to a post on X by Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell. Don’t worry he sets her straight.

Advertisement

Here’s Crockett. (READ)

They fired Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield—not because she couldn’t do the job, but because she wouldn’t hang up pictures of Trump and Hegseth. This ain’t about merit—it’s about ego. https://t.co/W20f4xotwB — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) April 9, 2025

Supporting the Commander in Chief and the Defense Secretary is the first rule of her job. — Steve Rubes (@rubes_stev863) April 9, 2025

That’s common sense. But remember, we’re dealing with Jasmine Crockett.

Noticing that Crockett wasn’t elected based on her brainpower, Parnell quickly took her to school.

Congresswoman, I realize this may be a foreign concept to you but here at the DoD if you disrespect the chain of command & don’t do your job, you will be replaced.



Period. https://t.co/HrtUpI9Owc — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) April 9, 2025

I can’t imagine what it’s like think the military is supposed to run on vibes instead of a chain of command. This ain’t a college protest, it’s the DoD. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 9, 2025

Possible article 92.



Jasmine is an actor who seems to know nothing about the DoD. — Ted (@ted_macie) April 9, 2025

They held auditions for ‘political fool’ and Crockett signed up twice.

Posters say Crockett doesn’t know when to shut her mouth, especially about the military she never served in.

It's always the ones who have never served this country, that have the most to say. UCMJ. — The Constitutionalist 🇺🇸 (@WeWillBeFree24) April 9, 2025

People like Jasmine Crockett really don't have a mental framework that allows them to respect and obey the office, regardless of the officer. This is something foreign to her culture, but anyone who has served in any branch of the military completely understands. — CT (@CharleneTh86869) April 9, 2025

It was seditious and subversive behavior. By not hanging the photos and telling others they could "wait them out," Chatfield was overtly encouraging her subordinates to subvert the chain of command. That's a violation of the UCMJ. She had to go. — Hillbilly Deluxe (@Hillbilly_Dlux) April 9, 2025

Crockett continues to put herself forward as the new face of the Democrat Party. This 'new face' needs to learn how the military's command structure works. Her first lesson from Parnell was free.