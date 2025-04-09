President Trump Says Democrats Facilitating Illegal Alien Invasion at Southern Border Was...
Pentagon Spokesman Schools Jasmine Crockett After She Ignorantly Weighed In on Navy Vice Admiral Firing

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:55 AM on April 09, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As we reported late Tuesday, Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield was allegedly fired for refusing to hang pictures of President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at NATO headquarters. Of course, Democrat Jasmine Crockett saw this firing as a perfect opportunity to blind us with her blazing ignorance. She responded to a post on X by Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell. Don’t worry he sets her straight.

Here’s Crockett. (READ)

That’s common sense. But remember, we’re dealing with Jasmine Crockett.

Noticing that Crockett wasn’t elected based on her brainpower, Parnell quickly took her to school.

They held auditions for ‘political fool’ and Crockett signed up twice.

Posters say Crockett doesn’t know when to shut her mouth, especially about the military she never served in.

Crockett continues to put herself forward as the new face of the Democrat Party. This 'new face' needs to learn how the military's command structure works. Her first lesson from Parnell was free.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP FIRED MILITARY NAVY SECRETARY OF DEFENSE

