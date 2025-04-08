FAFO: Navy Vice Admiral Refused to Hang Portraits of Trump, Hegseth, Is Fired

Here's a FAFO scenario for you. It was reported Tuesday that Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield had refused to hang pictures of President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at NATO headquarters.

The Post-Millennial reports that officials did not say why she was fired, though a source told Reuters that Chatfield’s removal may be related to the Pentagon’s crackdown on DEI initiatives.

… cake was decorated in purple, the color that represents a joint environment -- many services working together. "Our diversity is our strength," she said, adding that the secrets are how to get the best out of each person and how to make sure that none of their talents is wasted. "Finding a way to be respectful of the differences is where our growth is." Chatfield summed up the importance of equal rights by quoting Slide 35 of the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute's informational presentation on Women's Equality Day: Investing in gender equality and women's empowerment can unlock human potential on a transformational scale."

It doesn't sound like her focus was lethality.

Sean Parnell made it official:

Secretary Hegseth has removed U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield from her position as U.S. representative to NATO’s military committee due to a loss of confidence in her ability to lead. The Defense Department is grateful for her many years of military service. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellATSD) April 8, 2025

