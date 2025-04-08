FAFO: Navy Vice Admiral Refused to Hang Portraits of Trump, Hegseth, Is Fired

Here's a FAFO scenario for you. It was reported Tuesday that Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield had refused to hang pictures of President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at NATO headquarters.
Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield refused to hang pictures of The President of The United States and the Secretary of Defense at NATO— Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) April 8, 2025
She has been fired for insubordination pic.twitter.com/rGOI6UuMQN
BREAKING: Per report, Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield refused to put up POTUS & SECDEF pictures in NATO HQ. Also held an “all hands” where she said “we will wait them out 4 years”— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 8, 2025
She has been relieved of duty
The Post-Millennial reports that officials did not say why she was fired, though a source told Reuters that Chatfield’s removal may be related to the Pentagon’s crackdown on DEI initiatives.
🚨BREAKING: President Trump & @PeteHegseth just FIRED Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield.— American Accountability Foundation (@Theswampmonitor) April 8, 2025
Here's a report on her priorities as a leader of the U.S. Navy:
"Just before the cake-cutting at the end of the Women's Equality Day observance, Chatfield said she was pleased that the… pic.twitter.com/5ayYh2QskY
… cake was decorated in purple, the color that represents a joint environment -- many services working together.
"Our diversity is our strength," she said, adding that the secrets are how to get the best out of each person and how to make sure that none of their talents is wasted. "Finding a way to be respectful of the differences is where our growth is."
Chatfield summed up the importance of equal rights by quoting Slide 35 of the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute's informational presentation on Women's Equality Day:
Investing in gender equality and women's empowerment can unlock human potential on a transformational scale."
It doesn't sound like her focus was lethality.
Sean Parnell made it official:
Secretary Hegseth has removed U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield from her position as U.S. representative to NATO’s military committee due to a loss of confidence in her ability to lead. The Defense Department is grateful for her many years of military service.— Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellATSD) April 8, 2025
They haven’t learned yet that Hegseth isn’t Lloyd— Justa Guy (@GuyJusta48211) April 8, 2025
This is a good move.— Doug (@HorseHeadNebul) April 8, 2025
Excellent.— NeVeRMoRe (@Bird_or_Devil) April 8, 2025
Bye bye— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 8, 2025
She ought to be subjected to Article 88, tried, stripped of rank and retirement and never allowed to hold any government position, including as a contractor.— Implicit Truths (@CrayCrayBlocker) April 8, 2025
Bad behavior only lasts as long as it's tolerated.
