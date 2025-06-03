'Waiting for YOUR Apology': Riley Gaines Puts Jemele Hill on BLAST After Boxer Imane Khelif Proved a MAN

Well, well, well, would you look at that? Boxer Imane Khelif was NOT a woman, he's a man, even though his passport said otherwise. Gosh, we're shocked that a mentally ill man who apparently likes to beat on women would lie about his gender to win a medal.

Advertisement

Ahem.

Of course, Khelif is a man. Just LOOK AT HIM.

Shameful.

Riley Gaines said it best:

To all the people that insisted Imane Khelif was a woman because his passport said so,



You were wrong. We were right.



Sincerely,

People with functioning eyes and a shred of honesty pic.twitter.com/lcCbfR0nVF — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 1, 2025

You were wrong.

We were right.

We're seeing this more and more about different issues from the past four years. Funny how that works out.

Gaines then went after Jemele Hill, who wanted the man pretending to be a woman who beat on women to sue people who dared claim the truth - that he's a man. It's impressive how people like Hill are consistently wrong about most things and on the wrong side of most issues.

Hey @jemelehill,



We’ll be waiting for your apology to Angel Carini — a woman who was punched in the face by a male who intended to knock her unconscious while the world watched, then labeled a coward by people like you for standing up against it. https://t.co/iDPU96v24F pic.twitter.com/odjXYAajnm — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 1, 2025

We're not holding our breath on this one, unfortunately.

The only thing Hill seems to hate more than conservatives and white people is the truth.

Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

Rashida Tlaib Thought Posting Empty Words About Boulder Attack Would Make Her Look Good, She Was WRONG

LOOK on David Axelrod's Face As Scott Jennings DECIMATES Free-Palestine Movement Is PRICELESS (Watch)

DAMN! Todd Lyons Shuts Reporter DOWN for Implying ICE Agents Are Hiding Their Faces out of SHAME (WATCH)

YO, Whoever Is Behind Sesame Street Pushing Pride Month ... THIS AIN'T IT

Rapid Response 47 Serves REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice to Chris Murphy for Spewing SAME Tax Cut Lies

============================================================