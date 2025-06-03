Lone Wolf? Wait. WHAT? You Have to See NBC News' Boulder Terrorist Attack...
'Waiting for YOUR Apology': Riley Gaines Puts Jemele Hill on BLAST After Boxer Imane Khelif Proved a MAN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on June 03, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Well, well, well, would you look at that? Boxer Imane Khelif was NOT a woman, he's a man, even though his passport said otherwise. Gosh, we're shocked that a mentally ill man who apparently likes to beat on women would lie about his gender to win a medal.

Ahem.

Of course, Khelif is a man. Just LOOK AT HIM.

Shameful. 

Riley Gaines said it best:

You were wrong.

We were right.

We're seeing this more and more about different issues from the past four years. Funny how that works out. 

Gaines then went after Jemele Hill, who wanted the man pretending to be a woman who beat on women to sue people who dared claim the truth - that he's a man. It's impressive how people like Hill are consistently wrong about most things and on the wrong side of most issues.

We're not holding our breath on this one, unfortunately.

The only thing Hill seems to hate more than conservatives and white people is the truth.

Just sayin'.

Tags: ICE TITLE IX TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

