Rapid Response 47 Serves REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice to Chris Murphy for Spewing SAME Tax Cut Lies

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on June 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Guess how you can tell when Chris Murphy is lying?

His lips are moving.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, sort of a dad joke, we know, but let's not pretend this strangely bearded liar deserves much effort on our part. Especially when he's spewing the same lies and Leftist talking points that have been debunked over and over and over again.

Watch this nonsense:

The largest transfer of wealth from the middle class to the super wealthy came during the lockdowns when Democrats across the country forced mom and pops to shut down for their own safety while big box stores were allowed to stay open.

Not to mention the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which we all know was a huge fail and nothing more than the Green New Deal wearing a mask. Luckily, Rapid Response 47 was front and center to fact-check TF out of Murphy.

Because he's a Democrat and they love spending other people's money.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
They're so popular these days.

Indeed. A big, fat, stinky one at that.

They just keep spewing the same garbage.

And they wonder why their approval ratings are in the toilet.

