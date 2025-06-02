Rapid Response 47 Serves REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice to Chris Murphy for Spewing SAME Tax Cut Lies

Guess how you can tell when Chris Murphy is lying?

His lips are moving.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, sort of a dad joke, we know, but let's not pretend this strangely bearded liar deserves much effort on our part. Especially when he's spewing the same lies and Leftist talking points that have been debunked over and over and over again.

Watch this nonsense:

The Republican budget is the biggest transfer of wealth from the middle class and poor to the super wealthy in the history of the country. Throwing 15 millions Americans off their health care is a death sentence. And for what? Padding the pockets of Trump’s billionaire friends? pic.twitter.com/bh09bWoiMb — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 2, 2025

The largest transfer of wealth from the middle class to the super wealthy came during the lockdowns when Democrats across the country forced mom and pops to shut down for their own safety while big box stores were allowed to stay open.

Not to mention the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which we all know was a huge fail and nothing more than the Green New Deal wearing a mask. Luckily, Rapid Response 47 was front and center to fact-check TF out of Murphy.

The One Big Beautiful Bill is the largest middle class tax cut in the history of our country.



Why are you so opposed to hardworking Americans keeping more of their money? https://t.co/fJsUFAhbxv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 2, 2025

Because he's a Democrat and they love spending other people's money.

You mean to claim that just continuing with the current tax code will make the rich massively wealthier than they are after that code has been in place for 10 years?



Do you sell New York bridges too, Murphy? — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) June 2, 2025

Keep going Chris. You guys are doing GREAT… pic.twitter.com/HjSIJ2C7tz — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) June 2, 2025

They're so popular these days.

Indeed. A big, fat, stinky one at that.

These are the same cries over and over and over again. Weak strategy. — Arbiter of Truthiness (@HonTruthiness) June 2, 2025

They just keep spewing the same garbage.

And they wonder why their approval ratings are in the toilet.

