Dude. You OWN It! Chuck Schumer Pretending Like He Cares About Boulder Terrorist Attack Goes REALLY Wrong

Don't worry, guys. Chuck Schumer is closely monitoring the situation in Boulder.

We're willing to bet you're making the same face we did when we first saw this post from ol' Chuckles. Ooooh, he's monitoring it?

What a tough guy:

I’m closely monitoring the situation in Boulder. This is horrifying, and this cannot continue. We must stand up to antisemitism. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 1, 2025

He wants us to stand up to antisemitism. Huh. You don't say? Well, considering this monster came into our country illegally under Joe Biden and was allowed to stay by the Biden administration, which of course is Democrat-fueled, it's safe to say Chuck might want to stand up to himself and his party.

Just sayin'.

In the last month, a Jewish governor's home was set on fire while his family was in it, two young people were murdered in DC for Palestine, and now this incident in Boulder, where a terrorist yelled about freeing Palestine as he threw Molotov cocktails at innocent Jews. Democrats allowed this movement to grow, some even encouraged it.

Looking at you, Rashida Tlaib.

Liberals play this game with everything. You tacitly and sometimes openly encourage and wink at violence, then you pretend you oppose it after it happens. You did it with the assassination attempts against Trump, you did it with the Tesla terrorism, & you're doing it with Jews. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 2, 2025

Don't worry, we're sure our pals on the Left will find a way to blame Trump for this.

Your party has been fanning the flames of antisemitism for a couple of years now. You need to make a bigger stand than a tweet on Twitter. — Redhead Ranting™ (@redheadranting) June 2, 2025

ANOTHER illegal.



I blame you. — Me (@Keefer1958) June 2, 2025

You sold out your own people to score political points you coward. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) June 1, 2025

Ouch.

You and your open border did this. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) June 2, 2025

I stand with Israel — tdv0205 (@tdv57) June 2, 2025

Same bro. Same.

