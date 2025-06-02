Dude. You OWN It! Chuck Schumer Pretending Like He Cares About Boulder Terrorist Attack Goes REALLY Wrong

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on June 02, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Don't worry, guys. Chuck Schumer is closely monitoring the situation in Boulder.

We're willing to bet you're making the same face we did when we first saw this post from ol' Chuckles. Ooooh, he's monitoring it? 

What a tough guy:

He wants us to stand up to antisemitism. Huh. You don't say? Well, considering this monster came into our country illegally under Joe Biden and was allowed to stay by the Biden administration, which of course is Democrat-fueled, it's safe to say Chuck might want to stand up to himself and his party.

Just sayin'.

In the last month, a Jewish governor's home was set on fire while his family was in it, two young people were murdered in DC for Palestine, and now this incident in Boulder, where a terrorist yelled about freeing Palestine as he threw Molotov cocktails at innocent Jews. Democrats allowed this movement to grow, some even encouraged it.

Looking at you, Rashida Tlaib.

Don't worry, we're sure our pals on the Left will find a way to blame Trump for this.

Ouch.

Same bro. Same.

