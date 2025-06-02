Adam Kinzinger Picks Fight with Tim Burchett Over USAID and While We Knew He Was Dumb THIS Was SUPER Dumb

Tim Burchett was truthful about USAID being a money laundering operation ...

USAID was a money laundering operation. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) June 1, 2025

Short.

Not sweet.

Spot on.

Democrats (and sadly, even some Republicans) have been using USAID as a slush-fund for pet projects and other expenditures they knew Americans wouldn't want to fund.

For whatever reason, his post triggered Adam Crys-Easy-and-Like-a-Girl Kinzinger, who was even worse than his normal, stupid self.

Eat s**t dude. You know this is false but “biscuit wheels gravy train hee haw” — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) June 1, 2025

And we thought he was embarrassing before.

Yikes. Burchett fired back:

$10 million for circumcisions? Come on, Adam you’ve become a bitter caricature of your former self. https://t.co/jI0T1h5dLQ — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) June 1, 2025

He's right.

Honestly, he was too nice in our humble opinion.

Kinzinger tried firing back but it just fell flat ...

Timmy you said “money laundering operation.” Not “some stuff i don’t like.”



Is the Big beautiful bill a money laundering operation too or do you like every spending line item? https://t.co/Bg5jBRZFj9 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) June 1, 2025

How drunk was Adam at the time of this back and forth? Inquiring minds want to know. Also, Adam turned replies off on his posts ... such a tough guy.

You can tell Adam is mad he lost whatever kickbacks he was getting. — souparmon (@souparmonTN) June 1, 2025

Wow, Adam. What a class act…. Did you leave all decorum in the House Chamber? Or did you have any there, too? — StBlogustine 🇺🇸🗽🙏🏻🕊️🧨🇺🇸 (@StBlogustine) June 1, 2025

Class act.

Class. Hrm. That is the last thing we'd ever think of when it comes to Kinzinger.

