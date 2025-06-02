Adam Kinzinger Picks Fight with Tim Burchett Over USAID and While We Knew He Was Dumb THIS Was SUPER Dumb

Rapid Response 47 Serves REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice to Chris Murphy for...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on June 02, 2025
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Tim Burchett was truthful about USAID being a money laundering operation ... 

Short.

Not sweet.

Spot on.

Democrats (and sadly, even some Republicans) have been using USAID as a slush-fund for pet projects and other expenditures they knew Americans wouldn't want to fund.

For whatever reason, his post triggered Adam Crys-Easy-and-Like-a-Girl Kinzinger, who was even worse than his normal, stupid self.

And we thought he was embarrassing before. 

Yikes. Burchett fired back:

He's right.

Honestly, he was too nice in our humble opinion.

Kinzinger tried firing back but it just fell flat ... 

How drunk was Adam at the time of this back and forth? Inquiring minds want to know. Also, Adam turned replies off on his posts ... such a tough guy.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Class act.

Class. Hrm. That is the last thing we'd ever think of when it comes to Kinzinger. 

============================================================

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'How Is That Possible?' CNN Pollster Has MORE Bad News for Dems' About What Their Lunacy Has Caused
Doug P.
Dude. You OWN It! Chuck Schumer Pretending Like He Cares About Boulder Terrorist Attack Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Rapid Response 47 Serves REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice to Chris Murphy for Spewing SAME Tax Cut Lies
Sam J.
Elizabeth Warren, Dan Goldman Among Dems Being Told Where to Direct Their Concern After Boulder Attack
Doug P.
Utter Malpractice: Lengthy Thread DEVASTATES Media's Shameful Coverage of Boulder Terror Attack
Grateful Calvin

