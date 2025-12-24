Peak Christmas Nerdery: Full Probability Analysis of Why the Home Alone Family Slept Through the Alarm

Derek Hunter Violated X's Rules Against Hateful Content With Post About Jennifer Welch
justmindy
justmindy | 7:10 PM on December 24, 2025
AP Photo/Malcolm Clarke

During this Christmas season, most families will rewatch 'Home Alone'. Surely, one has to suspend quite a bit of belief to think this story could actually happen. One man took it even farther and did the math.

He found it was quite possible for all of the adults to sleep past 8:00 am.

Look what you can do with all of your free will and adult math skills. Don't ever let anyone say you won't use Statistics after college.

For those who didn't want to read the whole thing. 

Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

Nerd alert. Heh.

Good conversation starter for Christmas morning. 

That's fair. 

Of course, there is an alternative explanation.

It's most definitely a welcome change. 

