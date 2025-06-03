Call the Fight! David Mamet KO's Bill Maher on Jan. 6, the 2020 Election, AND Immigration





We really shouldn't pay as much attention to Bill Maher as we do. He is a die-hard, Gavin Newsom-worshipping leftist, afflicted with a malignant and terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. There is no fact he won't twist, no reality he won't ignore, no statistic he won't deny if it means saying something nice about President Trump.

Oh, and he's also a climate nutter.

But Maher is a wily one. He knows that if he just speaks truth to Democrats every once in a while -- on the insanity of wokeness or gender ideology, for example -- conservatives will pay attention to him and throw him more credit than he probably deserves. (And he does say some pretty funny things from time to time, as well.)

But whenever Maher goes up against a conservative with any intellectual heft, he usually gets his rear end handed to him on a plate.

This weekend, that conservative was playwright David Mamet, a former liberal, who was a guest on Maher's Club Random podcast. Mamet pulled no punches and delivered a walloping to Maher on several topics, including the 2020 election, January 6, and immigration.

You might want to hide the kids, because this was almost as bad a beating as the one George Foreman handed to Joe Frazier in 1973. And the best part is that Mamet did it without ever raising his voice once.

It started out calmly enough, with Mamet recounting how Trump once called him to talk about the 2020 election when he thought Mamet was being too wishy-washy on the question.

At the end of this clip, you can hear Maher saying the election wasn't stolen, and that's when Mamet started delivering body blows.

Maher resorts to his usual bullet points, citing all of the cases that were thrown out, but conveniently omitting that most were thrown out on the basis of standing, not on their merits. Mamet was having none of that.

That’s when the temperature really rose.



'The most fair, honest election we've ever had.'

Sure, it was, Bill. Sure, it was.

But Mamet didn't take that bait and, instead, cited all of the ways OUTSIDE of the votes that Democrats stole 2020. And there were countless instances of that, which Maher had no response to.

The judges unanimously ruled this round for Mamet.

On to January 6.

'Oh, come on! Come on!"

LOL. Mamet is a legendary vulgarian in many of his plays and screenplays, and we're pretty sure those 'come ons' were how he translated the much more profane words he was thinking in his head.

But he couldn't resist that forever, and soon the cursing came out as Mamet told Maher, 'You're full of s**t.'

Not only did Mamet win Round 2, but Maher's corner was calling for the cut man.

Round Three: Immigration.

Mamet was a little too polite here when he told Maher, 'I think your information is wrong.'

The truth is that the Trump administration has not 'ignored' any rulings, even though many conservatives would like it to. They are appealing those unjust rulings from activist judges (and winning those appeals more often than not).

Mamet again tells Maher he is wrong on the facts, and provides a great analogy of how illegals and criminals don't have the same rights that Maher thinks they do.

At this point, the fight was called. TKO to Mamet in three rounds.

Beaten and bowed, Maher did find one area of agreement later on with Mamet, that the Democratic Party is completely lost.

We'll at least give Maher credit for recognizing, like Mamet, that the Democrats have no message, and not really any good messengers either.

But he should probably head to the ER to get treated for the beating he took in the rest of the conversation.

He only rarely gets roasted because he generally does not have conversations with conservatives capable of it.

But he made a big mistake this time.

It was fun to watch.

As for Bill Maher, he should probably step down a weight class or two. Because he was clearly not up to the fight against David Mamet.

