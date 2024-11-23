'Part of the Problem': Bill Maher DROPS Neil deGrasse Tyson Over Men in Women's Sports (Watch)

Bill Maher will always have a blind spot when it comes to Donald Trump because of his rampant TDS, but with many other political issues, he is recently sounding a lot saner than most liberals on television. After the presidential election, he was frank about why Democrats lost so 'bigly' and warned that they would keep losing if they didn't stop with their intellectual incest.

Maher also has accurately described many on the left as snobs which is why no one likes them, and accused Democrats of being so left-wing, they fly in circles.

Last night, Maher aired the season finale of his HBO show Real Time, and one of his guests—professional thief of joy Neil deGrasse Tyson—provided a perfect illustration of the left's negative attributes. The two were discussing the topics of men in women's sports and the disgraced magazine Scientific American when Maher DROPPED Tyson for refusing to acknowledge the problems related to either one.

Watch:

Neil deGrasse Tyson Embarrasses Himself as Bill Maher Exposes Disgraceful Scientific American Article



“Well, I'm gonna file you under part of the problem.”



The article claimed that the “inequity” between male and female athletes isn’t because of natural biological differences… pic.twitter.com/DqDrul4DT1 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 23, 2024

'Part of the problem.' That describes Tyson perfectly.

Good for Maher for not letting Tyson derail the conversation by claiming that 'just one editor' is saying these things. Tyson knows that is not true, and Maher knows he knows it.

And it was yet another in a long string of embarrassing moments for Tyson who has shown that he is not capable of having an honest discussion with anyone who disagrees with him.

Whoever his agent is should drop him first.

The extent to which @neiltyson is a buffoon is immeasurable and even @billmaher is starting to realize it.

We also liked the part where Maher destroyed Tyson for trying to BS him about watching his show.

No scientist in recent history has been more driven by political and cultural acceptance than Neil deGrasse Tyson, @neiltyson



He has abandoned real science and now uses his credentials to spread unscientific wokeness.



Even in a world with Anthony Fauci, climate cultists, Bill… — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) November 23, 2024

The tweet continues:

Even in a world with Anthony Fauci, climate cultists, Bill Nye, and Big Pharma, Tyson has somehow elevated himself to the highest echelon of scientific grifting. He outshines them all in this regard.

Mathematician and investor Eric Weinstein has described exactly how that happened.

Eric Weinstein probably has the best read on NDT. Tyson’s the chief defender of the scientific establishment. He can’t be a great scientist because those people tend to be mad and he gets stuck defending strange people with degrees a lot. https://t.co/BwQ8RUqxU0 — Doug Rowe (@fam_rowe) November 23, 2024

In other words, Tyson has stopped being a scientist because his paycheck and being invited to the right cocktail parties became more important to him than scientific fact.

Tyson sacrificed any form of objectivity, rationality and scientific method to bow before the woke mob quite some time ago. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) November 23, 2024

There's only so long that people like Tyson can rest on their academic credentials while spouting non-scientific gibberish before people just stop listening to them anymore. Tyson seems to have sped past that checkpoint without even tapping the brakes on his wokeness.

Later in the show, while discussing vaccines, Maher destroyed Tyson again for trying to pull his credentials out, and flat-out told him, 'You are not a doctor.'

Bill Maher's season finale ends with him and Neil Degrasse Tyson getting into a fight over vaccines.

Bill Maher calls out NDT 'You're not a doctor':

NDT: "We're incapable of truly understanding risk. This goes to vaccines. Not to poke the bear here."

Maher: "Just being skeptical… pic.twitter.com/uGHHg43Viy — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 23, 2024

OOF.

That's gonna' leave a mark. You know nothing hurts Tyson more than someone telling him -- correctly -- that he is not the expert he pretends to be on TV.

NDT is a fraud and a liar https://t.co/zkz9wBjp6T — V 🇺🇸 (@MVierheilig) November 23, 2024

Charlatan is the word that comes most readily to mind.

It's even worse in Tyson's case than simply being out of touch. He KNOWS he is lying, but he does it anyway, for all of the reasons mentioned above.

Let’s be honest: @neiltyson is a coward trying to take what he believes is the safe route for his media career.

He knows that there are biological differences between male and female humans. He knows that these differences have real-world applications and consequences. He… https://t.co/26DtMTrIZi — Chad Currie (@ChadCurrie1371) November 23, 2024

That tweet ends by saying that Tyson doesn't want the TRAs to come after him.

Because he has no integrity.

So good to see @neiltyson get both barrels for endorsing the woke. Great job, @billmaher. https://t.co/fdAlxNbwRK — Chainr1ng (@jayhesker) November 23, 2024

As we mentioned above, we will always disagree with Maher on many subjects, like climate change or (obviously) Donald Trump. But we do appreciate his ability to look at many other issues with an honest and objective eye. And be able to challenge his own side when they go off the reservation with things like the trans issue.

Pity that Neil deGrasse Tyson cannot do the same.

But at least he can rest easy knowing he'll always be able to make a guest appearance on The View.

Until it gets canceled, that is.

