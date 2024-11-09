Brat Summer Backfire: Bill Maher Says Lefties Are SNOBS and That's Why People Don't Like Them

'Not Enough': FEMA Supervisor Reportedly Fired After Directing Workers to Skip Homes With...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on November 09, 2024
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

It's refreshing to see at least one Lefty be honest about why Kamala Harris lost the election last week. Few are capable of such introspection, and it's going to damage them even further.

Earlier today, we told you Bill Maher told Lefties to look in the mirror. He was right, but he also bringing another truth bomb about the Left's attitude towards anyone outside their ideological bubble:

He's 100% correct.

He knows, which makes it weird.

Exactly this.

Seems to be a common theme.

But Trump is the fascist and his supporters are Nazis!

Or something.

It was a branding fail.

Really. Lefties need to listen to what he says.

At times.

It is what happened.

Culturally different and completely incompatable.

No lies detected.

And if they don't learn, they'll keep losing.

They could. But the won't.

Tags: BILL MAHER DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS LEFTIES 2024 ELECTION

