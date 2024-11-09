Brat Summer Backfire: Bill Maher Says Lefties Are SNOBS and That's Why People Don't Like Them

It's refreshing to see at least one Lefty be honest about why Kamala Harris lost the election last week. Few are capable of such introspection, and it's going to damage them even further.

Earlier today, we told you Bill Maher told Lefties to look in the mirror. He was right, but he also bringing another truth bomb about the Left's attitude towards anyone outside their ideological bubble:

Bill Maher calls out the left: "That’s what I hate about the left. You’re brats. You’re brats, and you’re snobs, and people don’t like that."pic.twitter.com/XzPWhkRMxr — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 9, 2024

He's 100% correct.

Bill tells the truth occasionally, which makes it even weirder when he defends them. He knows what they are. — Shelly (@LeafyMaple) November 9, 2024

He knows, which makes it weird.

It’s really hard to have civil and pleasant relationships with people that have been indoctrinated to believe that the person you support is Hitler when all you want is for the country to succeed. — Brandon Macer (@brandon_macer) November 9, 2024

Exactly this.

I have family in Naperville, IL, who are Democrats, and they're certainly entitled, elitist, snobbish brats who talk down to, look down on, mock, belittle, and invalidate people who challenge their assumptions, beliefs, ideas, and opinions about political matters, especially. — Overt Intent (@OvertIntent) November 9, 2024

Seems to be a common theme.

Try working in film, tv or games.



I lost most of my friends after Trump won 2016.



TDS is a cult and they will go after and blacklist anyone who doesn’t drink the kool aid. — Enki (@Enki_Was_Here) November 9, 2024

But Trump is the fascist and his supporters are Nazis!

Or something.

I still don’t know what “brat summer” means. Every time someone said “brat” and “Harris”, my brain just connected her to being a brat 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/SWB1Iyttg6 — Bonnie Tyler (@BonnieT95837901) November 9, 2024

It was a branding fail.

Bill Maher Delivers a Brutal Wake-Up Call to Democrats, Exposing One of Their Biggest Problems



“You’re brats, and you’re snobs, and people don’t like that.”



“I saw Kamala was on Saturday Night Live, as the losing candidate often is... I’m sure every single member of the… pic.twitter.com/VrZpLoS2Un — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 9, 2024

Really. Lefties need to listen to what he says.

Bill Maher can definitely be based at times. — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) November 9, 2024

At times.

Say what you want, Bill Maher absolutely did admit on his show a few weeks back that he thought that a mass of people were going to quietly vote for Trump and not tell anybody, out of fear from the public..and sure enough that that’s what happened. — Karen Mortorano (@TheOrigMorty) November 9, 2024

It is what happened.

The right is used to being held hostage by leftwing ideology. We all sit there agreeing to the mandatory HR DEI trainings to keep our jobs and we're quiet about it.



The left rage quits when their company simply chooses to be politically neutral.



We are culturally different. https://t.co/SkvrSeBEvP — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 9, 2024

Culturally different and completely incompatable.

Everything is 100% true. https://t.co/pDTR6pXMUB — Mary 🥧 Thankful Ginger 🦃 (@mchastain81) November 9, 2024

No lies detected.

Bill Maher is a liberal through and through, but he understands that the left has really lost touch with their base. They took their voters for granted, and are now paying the consequences for it. https://t.co/iZik8XfRiZ — Jacob 🍜 (@jsrrayburn) November 9, 2024

And if they don't learn, they'll keep losing.

I can't believe I'm actually going to say this, but the left needs more people like Bill Maher. Even though he can't stand Trump, he still has the authenticity to call out the problems on his own side and he's willing to have a conversation. MSNBC could learn a thing or two. https://t.co/cnNTAik9gX — Notta Sheep (@NottaSheep) November 9, 2024

They could. But the won't.