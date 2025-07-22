Pam Bondi’s Bold Checkmate: Firing Rogue Judges’ Pick to Protect Alina Habba

Pam Bondi is refusing to take the decision of some rogue Leftist judges lying down and it's beautiful.

🚨 BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi just FIRED the replacement for US Attorney Alina Habba after New Jersey liberal judges colluded to kick Habba out of her position.



THAT'S how you fight against rogue judges.



Habba is set to be replaced by the "First Assistant." Bondi… pic.twitter.com/i2NbSH1FYf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 22, 2025

Advertisement

It's time judges stop thinking they can control a duly elected executive branch.

Bondi, for her first win!! This is the way to play ball. https://t.co/Xthf1IFecB — Kim Henry (@khenry657) July 23, 2025

It was the 100% correct move. Do not hand them any power. It would’ve been a huge intrusion. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 22, 2025

It's about time we started fighting back against these Commies. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) July 22, 2025

The Trump DOJ is clearly not going to let this stunt from these insane judges stand. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 22, 2025

They can't let this stand. If they did, Democrats would continue to trample on them day after day. In his first term, they tried to impeach him constantly. Now they are just trying to use the court to make him a lame duck President.

Thank God. I knew this wouldn’t end well for Dems — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) July 22, 2025

🔥 THIS is what happens when you stop playing defense.



Pam Bondi didn’t just talk, she took the fight straight to the corrupt bench.



Alina Habba stood tall, and now the swamp’s little scheme just got torched.



The backroom boys just got benched. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) July 22, 2025

It's a win for the good guys!

If the @SenateGOP goes into recess for August for more than 10 days, then @POTUS can use his power under recess appointments to put his people in place. The minority cannot stop him. I am sure an agreement with @johnthune on which positions can be filled immediately would be… — MD EXPAT 🦀😎 (@MDguyinFL2018) July 22, 2025

This sounds like an excellent plan.

Yeah, I called that one.

She will also appoint Alina as the Assistant US Attorney now and leave the USA spot vacant.

She already set precedent on this. — Mícheál MacRodáin 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@sfdoc110) July 22, 2025

They are playing checkers and Bondi is playing chess.

I’m Bondi finally taking off her sweats, doing some stretching, hydrating and getting in the game?



This is a boss move, more of this please. — Prognostikater (@prognostikater) July 22, 2025

Do not stop doing this! Block the Dems and activist judges at ever turn! It's absurd that Dems are doing everything in their power to destroy this country simply because they hate one man. — L (@LuaneLittl32359) July 22, 2025

Advertisement

They still can't accept Kamala's loss.

All these judges have been doing what they want for tooooooo long, maybe this will be the last time. We the people need the same justice — Laura Whitesel (@whitesel_laura) July 23, 2025

More of this!

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



