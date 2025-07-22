Sunny Hostin Invokes U.S. Constitution’s 'Comedy Clause' to Protect Late-Night TV Host Stephen Colbert

Note: The following Twitchy story contains satire.

Democrats don’t understand freedom of speech. In no instance does the Bill of Rights guarantee anyone a television platform and a salary. But Democrats think Stephen Colbert’s late-night show being canceled and him being let go is somehow ripping the U.S. Constitution to pieces. It’s insane.

Here’s Sunny Hostin going off the deep end about Colbert on The View. (WATCH)

Sunny Hostin on Colbert cancellation: “If the comedians are being attacked, then that means our Constitution is being dismantled."



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/BItWbvcCr8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2025

It’s a Constitutional crisis! NOT!

Or is it? Did we forget the ‘Comedy Clause?’ Our Founding Fathers were such kidders!

Yes, Section I of the Constitution expressly protects comedians. Especially bad ones who are heavily biased. Those are most protected. — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) July 22, 2025

There is specific language in the 1A that requires corporations to pay leftwing propaganda hosts posing as comedians 20M/ yr and incur annual losses of 40M+ otherwise democracy dies in darkness — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2025

Privileged access to media being necessary to the egos of the self important, the right of the Entertainers, once they have ever been published, to remain published, shall not be infringed.



(I'm sure that's in there somewhere) — Jeff Greason (@JeffGreason) July 22, 2025

Sunny Hostin is on a direct line to Katanji Brown Jackson. pic.twitter.com/0ee3ksNKQa — Ribo413 (@ribo413a) July 22, 2025

Supreme Court Justice Katanji Brown Jackson is not picking up; she must be acting in a stage musical tonight.

Hostin, watch out!

The View is next 🤣 — Tom Borelli, Ph.D. (@tomborelli) July 22, 2025

From your mouth, to God's ear. People have been saying this for quite some time now, and it needs to happen soon. — John Smith (@smith_john45146) July 22, 2025

I hope so. The world would be a better place. — Doug Pence (@penhawk2022) July 22, 2025

Ah, let The View be. It’s the most unintentionally hilarious show on the air most days.

Posters say Hostin and her View crew are most certainly selective when it comes to comedians’ speech rights.

Gee, I wonder how many clips could be dug up of her and her dishonest cohorts attacking comedians who were politically incorrect? — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) July 22, 2025

I’d put the odds of these clowns going full cancel culture on some people very high. Not interested enough to do the digging though 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2025

Haha yeah the Colbert news cycle won’t last the week.

Then it will briefly resurface after his last show, then he will be forgotten to the dark lands of failed podcasts. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) July 22, 2025

CBS has 10 months of pure misery to look forward to — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2025

CBS should have fired Colbert outright. Now, he’ll spew his noxious bile over everyone still watching until May. Thank goodness for the 'off' button.

