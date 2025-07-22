VIP
'You Should Be Ashamed': Leftist Civil War Ignites as Pod Save America Fires...
VIP
When Secretary Hegseth Promotes a Woman, the Media Demotes the Story
The Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Surrounding Colbert's Ouster Just Got Blown Out of the...
Pam Bondi’s Bold Checkmate: Firing Rogue Judges’ Pick to Protect Alina Habba
Cussing and Fussing: Dems and the Party’s Alleged Comedians Drop More F-Bombs as...
Trump's Bold Plan: Eliminating Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales to Boost Housing...
Journalism, Ladies & Gents! CNN Doc Who Questioned Trump's Health Is Actually a...
'ProudSocialist' Posts a Pie Chart That PROVES Young Americans Don't Understand History or...
VIP
Kai Trump: Soaring Above Leftist 'Karens' with Talent, Grace, and Unstoppable American Spi...
WTF Did We Just See? BBC Drops SUPER Cringe DEI Video Chock Full...
It's the Little Things: Trump Administration Ends Biden-Era Paper Straw Mandate
Buttigieg's Billion-Dollar EV Charger Blunder: Barely Any Plugs and Lots of Wasted Dollars
Rahm Emanuel, Fading Democrat Dinosaur, Admits Men Aren’t Women, Dooming His Political Amb...
Sour D’Oh: Eric Swalwell Takes Shift at Sandwich Shop to Cut the Mustard...

Sunny Hostin Invokes U.S. Constitution’s 'Comedy Clause' to Protect Late-Night TV Host Stephen Colbert

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on July 22, 2025
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

Note: The following Twitchy story contains satire.

Democrats don’t understand freedom of speech. In no instance does the Bill of Rights guarantee anyone a television platform and a salary. But Democrats think Stephen Colbert’s late-night show being canceled and him being let go is somehow ripping the U.S. Constitution to pieces. It’s insane.

Advertisement

Here’s Sunny Hostin going off the deep end about Colbert on The View. (WATCH)

It’s a Constitutional crisis! NOT!

Or is it? Did we forget the ‘Comedy Clause?’ Our Founding Fathers were such kidders!

Supreme Court Justice Katanji Brown Jackson is not picking up; she must be acting in a stage musical tonight.

Hostin, watch out!

Recommended

The Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Surrounding Colbert's Ouster Just Got Blown Out of the Water
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Ah, let The View be. It’s the most unintentionally hilarious show on the air most days.

Posters say Hostin and her View crew are most certainly selective when it comes to comedians’ speech rights.

CBS should have fired Colbert outright. Now, he’ll spew his noxious bile over everyone still watching until May. Thank goodness for the 'off' button.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CBS NEWS DEMOCRAT PARTY ENTERTAINMENT FREE SPEECH SUNNY HOSTIN SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Surrounding Colbert's Ouster Just Got Blown Out of the Water
Amy Curtis
Pam Bondi’s Bold Checkmate: Firing Rogue Judges’ Pick to Protect Alina Habba
justmindy
Smooth MOVE: NBC News Just Accidentally Proved Trump's DOJ Is Onto Something with Obama and Russiagate
Sam J.
Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
Grateful Calvin
'ProudSocialist' Posts a Pie Chart That PROVES Young Americans Don't Understand History or Economics
Amy Curtis
South Park’s $1.5B Mega-Deal Laughs in Colbert’s Face as His Unfunny Show Gets Axed
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Surrounding Colbert's Ouster Just Got Blown Out of the Water Amy Curtis
Advertisement