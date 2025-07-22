Smooth MOVE: NBC News Just Accidentally Proved Trump's DOJ Is Onto Something with Obama and Russiagate

Do you know how we know these new allegations around Obama and Russiagate from Tulsi Gabbard's latest doc dump are likely true? Not just because of the documents (which even the Pulitzer-Winning WaPo called JAW-DROPPING), no no.

We know because of the way the mainstream media is reacting.

If this were truly a nothing-burger, they wouldn't be paying any attention or they'd try and deflect with some asinine claim like the ones they made up about Trump calling neo-Nazis very fine people.

Instead, we are getting stories like this one, from NBC News:

President Trump’s intelligence chiefs are conducting a systematic campaign to rewrite the history of the 2016 election, seeking to reverse an eight-year-old assessment that Russia waged an information war to boost Trump’s candidacy. https://t.co/y38Zag2JOG — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 22, 2025

Rewriting history?

REALLY?

WOW.

From NBC News:

President Donald Trump’s intelligence chiefs are conducting a systematic campaign to rewrite the history of the 2016 election, seeking to reverse an eight-year-old assessment that Russia waged an information war to boost Trump’s candidacy. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe have cited declassified emails to allege in social media posts and television appearances that Obama administration officials manipulated intelligence and conspired to undermine the legitimacy of Trump’s electoral victory in 2016.

But wait, there's this as well:

A three-year investigation by special counsel John Durham reported no criminal conspiracy by Obama administration officials to sabotage Trump, and Durham filed no charges against CIA officials.

We covered how half-assed Durham's investigation was earlier today.

And c'mon, they mean to tell us the government didn't find itself at fault? NO WAY!

And they’re trying to convince people Obama did something bad. There should be a federal law against that. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 22, 2025

Since the "history" you refer to was based upon lies, and previously hidden documents have been discovered proving Russia did not affect the election, it should be rewritten for accuracy.



As a news organization, I'm sure you agree. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) July 22, 2025

Lies, and the government investigating ITSELF.

NBC in on the grift. — J Savage (@BlueMoonSavage) July 22, 2025

It's probably very lucrative being the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.