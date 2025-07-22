ANOTHER Immigration Hoax: Bill Melugin Blows the Lid Off Fake Story About Immigrant...
'Mama, I'm Coming Home:' Rock Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 76
'CON ARTIST!' Anti-Capitalist Podcaster Goes After AOC in DAMNING Thread and There's NOT...
DOJ Dumps Staffer for Backing Hubby’s Anti-ICE App ... Good Riddance to Border-Sabotaging...
They Yelled 'THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY!' Tim Miller REKT for Lies About Illegals...
Bro. Go HOME, You're Drunker Than She Was: Jeff Daniels Says Kamala Would've...
DeSantis Hilariously Roasts Ungrateful Illegals Whining Over Untoasted Sandwiches at Allig...
Sociology Prof Tries Owning Charlie Kirk Over Electricians Remark and HOOBOY, Was THAT...
Stroke or Joke? SNL Creator Lorne Michaels’ Bizarre Jumbled Message Has X Asking...
LOOK on Friedland's Face Says It ALL: AWKWARD AF Harry Sisson Interview Is...
RATTLED James Comey Crawls Out to Whine About Trump's 'Hacks' Hammering DOJ After...
VIP
When Even THIS Nutjob Gets It: Keith Olbermann Has SHOCKING Moment of Clarity...
Virginia Democrats Tore Each Other APART in This HEATED, Racist Back and Forth,...
WHOA: Receipt-Filled Thread Detailing How Much John Durham MISSED While Investigating the...

Smooth MOVE: NBC News Just Accidentally Proved Trump's DOJ Is Onto Something with Obama and Russiagate

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on July 22, 2025
imgflip

Do you know how we know these new allegations around Obama and Russiagate from Tulsi Gabbard's latest doc dump are likely true? Not just because of the documents (which even the Pulitzer-Winning WaPo called JAW-DROPPING), no no.

Advertisement

We know because of the way the mainstream media is reacting. 

If this were truly a nothing-burger, they wouldn't be paying any attention or they'd try and deflect with some asinine claim like the ones they made up about Trump calling neo-Nazis very fine people.

Instead, we are getting stories like this one, from NBC News:

Rewriting history?

REALLY?

WOW.

From NBC News:

President Donald Trump’s intelligence chiefs are conducting a systematic campaign to rewrite the history of the 2016 election, seeking to reverse an eight-year-old assessment that Russia waged an information war to boost Trump’s candidacy.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe have cited declassified emails to allege in social media posts and television appearances that Obama administration officials manipulated intelligence and conspired to undermine the legitimacy of Trump’s electoral victory in 2016.

Recommended

'CON ARTIST!' Anti-Capitalist Podcaster Goes After AOC in DAMNING Thread and There's NOT Enough Popcorn
Sam J.
Advertisement

But wait, there's this as well:

A three-year investigation by special counsel John Durham reported no criminal conspiracy by Obama administration officials to sabotage Trump, and Durham filed no charges against CIA officials.

We covered how half-assed Durham's investigation was earlier today.

And c'mon, they mean to tell us the government didn't find itself at fault? NO WAY!

Lies, and the government investigating ITSELF.

It's probably very lucrative being the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

Bro. Go HOME, You're Drunker Than She Was: Jeff Daniels Says Kamala Would've Been JUST LIKE LINCOLN -Vid

Sociology Prof Tries Owning Charlie Kirk Over Electricians Remark and HOOBOY, Was THAT Ever Dumb

Virginia Democrats Tore Each Other APART in This HEATED, Racist Back and Forth and We Are Here FOR IT

WHOA: Receipt-Filled Thread Detailing How Much John Durham MISSED While Investigating the FBI a MUST-Read

Winsome Earle-Sears 'Introduces' Abigail Spanberger to Virginia As Only SHE CAN and DAMN, Son (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP FBI RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'CON ARTIST!' Anti-Capitalist Podcaster Goes After AOC in DAMNING Thread and There's NOT Enough Popcorn
Sam J.
ANOTHER Immigration Hoax: Bill Melugin Blows the Lid Off Fake Story About Immigrant Dying In ICE Custody
Amy Curtis
'Mama, I'm Coming Home:' Rock Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 76
Amy Curtis
Sociology Prof Tries Owning Charlie Kirk Over Electricians Remark and HOOBOY, Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
DOJ Dumps Staffer for Backing Hubby’s Anti-ICE App ... Good Riddance to Border-Sabotaging Sidekicks
justmindy
They Yelled 'THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY!' Tim Miller REKT for Lies About Illegals Being Forced to Eat Like Dogs
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'CON ARTIST!' Anti-Capitalist Podcaster Goes After AOC in DAMNING Thread and There's NOT Enough Popcorn Sam J.
Advertisement