Winsome Earle-Sears 'Introduces' Abigail Spanberger to Virginia As Only SHE CAN and DAMN, Son (Watch)

Abigail Spanberger has been working very hard to convince Virginians that she's this homegrown, down-to-Earth, moderate Democrat looking only to work across the aisle and make things better for all Virginians. Of course, anyone who has been paying attention knows this is a load of bull and that Spanberger is not only a liar, but a dangerous one.

She's pretending to be something and someone she's not to con people into voting for her. And while we expect politicians to spin here and there, her gross lies about being a moderate are some of the most obnoxious we have seen.

Winsome Earle-Sears called down the thunder on Spanberger with this receipt-filled video.

Watch:

Meet Abigail Spanberger: a fake moderate—dishonest, dangerously liberal, and counting on you to forget she backed open borders and government-run healthcare.



Good thing we have the receipts ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wxuUktmSEd — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) July 21, 2025

Scary, right?

That's what we're facing here in Virginia if Winsome loses.

Others chimed in on Spanberger:

She also backed TrumpRussiaGate. When all the evidence showed it was HillaryRussiaGate. — 💥heymikey80💥 (@heymikey80) July 21, 2025

There wasn't a Sunday morning show Spanberger wouldn't go on to spew lies about Trump and Russia.

Find out if she supported Governor Blackface! — David Dunn (@davidhldunn) July 21, 2025

She did.

This one is out there but definitely worth a read:

HOLY CRAP!!!



Before you let Abigail Spanberger anywhere near the keys to the Executive Mansion, ask yourself this: Is Virginia ready to be governed by a career intelligence operative whose résumé is soaked in foreign influence and deep-state opportunism?



Spanberger isn’t just… — Elicia Brand #IStandWithIsrael. (@EliciaBrand) July 22, 2025

Post continues:

Spanberger isn’t just another Democrat. She’s a former CIA officer, trained in the fine art of surveillance, psychological manipulation, and loyalty to the bureaucratic machine. But her story doesn’t begin at Langley—it begins in northern Virginia, where she taught English at the Islamic Saudi Academy, a school once dubbed “Terror High” by former federal officials. Why the nickname? Because the academy was funded by the Saudi government and repeatedly found to be using textbooks that promoted Islamic extremism, antisemitism, and VIOLENT JIHAD. One of its former students was even convicted of attempting to ASSASSINATE a former U.S. president. Congress, national security experts, and law enforcement all raised red flags. This is where Abigail Spanberger cut her teeth. And now she wants to govern the very state where she helped educate the children of a foreign theocracy responsible for 15 of the 19 hijackers on 9/11? Are we really going to pretend that’s irrelevant? But it gets darker. After her stint teaching for the Saudis and working undercover for the CIA, Spanberger landed at Royall & Company, a data-mining and marketing firm later acquired and rebranded as EAB Global, Inc. WAIT FOR IT…. since she entered Congress, EAB has received over $15.5 million in federal contracts—most of it from the Department of Defense. Let’s spell this out plainly: A CIA-trained politician with ties to a radical Saudi-funded school and a federal contractor that’s now pocketing millions in taxpayer dollars wants to be your governor. What are we looking at here—a representative of the people, or a trojan horse for institutional power and radicalism? You don’t need a tinfoil hat to see the connections. You just need a working B.S. detector. This isn’t public service. It’s a quiet TAKEOVER. And unless Virginians wake up, their next governor might be someone who has spent her entire adult life serving anything but the public.

A lot to unpack there ... and if true, holy crap, indeed.

She supports abortions up to birth. Vote for Sears! — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) July 21, 2025

Awful.

That’s much better but how could you leave this out. How?! What is less moderate than a transgender face diaper? pic.twitter.com/Zitu1O8Lt3 — Paul Revere (@RevereCA2VA) July 22, 2025

She’s a trained liar 🤥 — Charlotte A. (@CharlotteVa2022) July 21, 2025

Snake alert — Scott Hickey (@skybotthybick) July 22, 2025

Big time.

There is absolutely nothing moderate about Abigail Spanberger, and if Virginia elects her, we will become an East Coast California.

