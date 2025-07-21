Texts and Emails Reveal Hillary's Camp in Cahoots with Obama's White House to Cook Up Trump-Putin Dirt

According to Paul Sperry, who's been digging into this swamp for years, there are actual texts and emails proving Hillary Clinton's campaign cronies were in bed with Obama's White House, the National Security Council, State Department, and the Intelligence Community. Their mission? Concoct dirt linking Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin back in July 2016.

Read that again.

The Obama White House was actively working with Hillary's campaign to hurt Trump months before the actual election.

DEVELOPING: I'm told there are texts/emails indicating Hillary Clinton campaign aides directly coordinated with the Obama White House, NSC, State Dept and Intelligence Community officials in efforts to dig up dirt tying Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin in July 2016 ...developing... — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 20, 2025

The 2016 election interference didn't come from Russia—it came straight from the Obama-Biden-Hillary axis of evil. Remember how they peddled the Steele Dossier like it was the gospel? Or how Fusion GPS was the shadowy outfit stirring the pot? This ties it all together, showing direct coordination to sabotage Trump before he could even win.

And then, when he did win, they spent his entire administration trying to remove him from office.

There must be accountability here. If not now, with a Trump administration, it will never happen.

Well, I’m sure there used to be some. I still can’t forget their device smashing, paper shredding Saturday. Media played it like it was another day in the office 🤷‍♀️ — Momster (@TXMomster) July 20, 2025

What we also learned today is that Comey never bothered to investigate much of anything before he exonerated Hillary.

It just gets dirtier and more corrupt the more we learn.

For the record, Rush Limbaugh told this to all of us in August 2016.



“Developing” is doing a lot of work here. — Mike is anti-communist (@mikecarroll1974) July 21, 2025

Absolutely, a fair point.

Wouldn't that be lovely?

Hillary's camp cooked up a lie that divided America, wasted millions, and tried to steal an election. Where's the DOJ on this?

