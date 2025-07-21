No, F**k YOU, Hunter! Julio Rosas WALLOPS Hunter Biden for Whining About Illegals Not Cleaning His Toilet

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

As Twitchy readers know, the degenerate crack-head Joe Biden once called the smartest man he knows, Hunter Biden, went on some insane, profane rant about illegals and how he's upset because they won't be around to clean his toilets and pick his food.

Democrats have never figured out just how gross they sound when they whine about losing their 'slaves'. 

In case you missed it, here is some video:

Julio Rosas has had ENOUGH:

Post continues:

... U.S. citizen, worked as a janitor in a hospital for most of her life. Never smoked but still died from lung cancer.

But sure, who cares? There's always someone else from the third-world you people can import and take advantage of so you can live your cracked-out life. You don't have concern for the conditions they are in while they serve you, you only care about them if they are taken away from you.

Drag him, Julio.

Amen.

