No, F**k YOU, Hunter! Julio Rosas WALLOPS Hunter Biden for Whining About Illegals Not Cleaning His Toilet

As Twitchy readers know, the degenerate crack-head Joe Biden once called the smartest man he knows, Hunter Biden, went on some insane, profane rant about illegals and how he's upset because they won't be around to clean his toilets and pick his food.

Democrats have never figured out just how gross they sound when they whine about losing their 'slaves'.

In case you missed it, here is some video:

Hunter Biden goes on a profanity laced rant about illegals being deported:



"People are really upset about illegal immigration? F**k you. How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your f**king table? Who do you think washes your dishes?" pic.twitter.com/OETugq51H7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2025

Julio Rosas has had ENOUGH:

No, f**k you Hunter. Unlike your silver-spoon ass, I know about the toll all that labor for meager pay has on people. I know people who work construction and they talk about how messed up their backs are, so much so it's hard to get out of bed.



My great-grandma, who became a… https://t.co/idkSIcy1aZ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 21, 2025

Post continues:

... U.S. citizen, worked as a janitor in a hospital for most of her life. Never smoked but still died from lung cancer. But sure, who cares? There's always someone else from the third-world you people can import and take advantage of so you can live your cracked-out life. You don't have concern for the conditions they are in while they serve you, you only care about them if they are taken away from you.

Drag him, Julio.

Perfect summation!!! Thank you Julio, your family should be very proud of you. — E-Mo Drags The Interstate (@EMo_Drags_The_l) July 21, 2025

Amen.

