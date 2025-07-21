WOW: Long-Classified Clinton Annex Finally DECLASSIFIED, Shows Comey Should NEVER Have Exo...
PSYCHO: Hunter Biden's Message for Americans Concerned About Illegals SHOCKINGLY Profane Even for Him

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on July 21, 2025
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

Hunter Biden was obnoxious, unhinged, and hateful when asked about Americans who are concerned about illegal aliens destroying our country. We know, you're super shocked Joe's degenerate, crack-head son is still an a-hole.

Classy.

Don't forget, Hunter was part of many important meetings while his dad was still in office, some claiming he was even involved in various forms of decision-making toward the end. If the Democrats had a face for the state of their party, it would be Hunter's.

Woof.

Nothing makes Democrats crankier than taking their slaves away.

Ahem.

Ooh! Ooh! We know!

True dat.

Nobody can.

On a scale of 1-10, 1 being sober and 10 being totally eff'd up? We'd guess about a 25.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Remember when they made a big deal about how Joe and Jill Biden put 'decency' back on that ballot?

Yeah.

Good times.

============================================================

============================================================

