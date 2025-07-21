PSYCHO: Hunter Biden's Message for Americans Concerned About Illegals SHOCKINGLY Profane Even for Him

Hunter Biden was obnoxious, unhinged, and hateful when asked about Americans who are concerned about illegal aliens destroying our country. We know, you're super shocked Joe's degenerate, crack-head son is still an a-hole.

Advertisement

UNHINGED



Hunter Biden has a profane message for Americans concerned about illegal immigration:



"F*** you.”

pic.twitter.com/haC7YiwhX1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2025

Classy.

Don't forget, Hunter was part of many important meetings while his dad was still in office, some claiming he was even involved in various forms of decision-making toward the end. If the Democrats had a face for the state of their party, it would be Hunter's.

Woof.

Democrats have always loved slave labor — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) July 21, 2025

Nothing makes Democrats crankier than taking their slaves away.

Ahem.

Hunter is also busy trying to figure out why no one wants his "artwork" anymore. pic.twitter.com/XemELJNJyv — 𝕲𝖎𝖌 𝕯𝖎𝖌𝖌𝖊𝖗 (@Gig_Digger) July 21, 2025

Ooh! Ooh! We know!

This is your brain on drugs……

Don’t do it, kids. — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) July 21, 2025

True dat.

Coming from the guy that had the "laptop from hell"

I can't take this scum seriously — TheJustinNova (@TheJustinNova1) July 21, 2025

Nobody can.

How coked up do you think he is there? — Anthony A. (@americafirst_a1) July 21, 2025

On a scale of 1-10, 1 being sober and 10 being totally eff'd up? We'd guess about a 25.

Yikes! Disgusting commentary from a Biden. Not surprised — Tiff (@au_tiff) July 21, 2025

Remember when they made a big deal about how Joe and Jill Biden put 'decency' back on that ballot?

Yeah.

Good times.

============================================================

Related:

Slam-DUNK Evidence: Even WaPo Pulitzer Prize Winning Journo Calls New Russiagate Doc Dump 'Jaw-Dropping'

THIS! Mollie Hemingway’s EYE-OPENING Thread EXPOSES John Brennan’s Swampy Self-Sabotage in His OWN Book

Buckle UP! Tulsi Gabbard Releasing All the Tea from AVALANCHE of Whistleblowers Disgusted by Russia Hoax

SNAKE! New Declassified Doc Show Ben Rhodes Did More Than Just CRY After Clinton Lost in 2016 (Russia!)

Unleash HELL! Trump Drops SMOKING-GUN Affidavit on Adam Schiff's Watermelon Head: He Should Be PROSECUTED

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.