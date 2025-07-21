Unleash HELL! Trump Drops SMOKING-GUN Affidavit on Adam Schiff's Watermelon Head: He Should Be PROSECUTED

Christine Bash is Adam Schiff's worst nightmare.

Well, next to President Donald J. Trump, of course.

Put them together and ol' Pencil Neck won't know what hit him:

Mr. President, I have been working to bring Schiff to justice for years. This is just a sample of what I found and look forward to exposing not only mortgage fraud, insurance fraud, tax evasion and election law violations in California. Thank you for noticing @POTUS 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bSxZTIvHm6 — Christine Bish (@BishForCongress) July 20, 2025

Insurance fraud, tax evasion, and much more ... OH MY! So Schiff is a huge dirtbag with a laundry list of illegal actions under his belt.

We feel shocked.

*eye roll*

Adams wife is named Eve? pic.twitter.com/3BWtwkdbJG — Malissa Canton (@MalCan4401) July 20, 2025

Heh.

You'll be my biggest hero! I can't stand that guy. — Covfefe Fan 🇺🇸 ⛈ (@FanCovfefe) July 21, 2025

Same, bro. Same.

Thank you. This is just the beginning — Christine Bish (@BishForCongress) July 21, 2025

We love her. We'd love her even MORE if she can take ol' Watermelon Head down.

Bring him down and you’ve earned a new best friend! 😂🥳🙏🏼🇺🇸🍻🎂 — Joe (@JCSFG49fan) July 20, 2025

Get in line, Joe.

Don’t forget Schiff worked with Facebook to restrict posts about Covid against our first amendment rights. — Mrs_snuffleupagus 🇺🇸 (@MrsSnufleupagus) July 21, 2025

Man, this guy just sucks.

I don't think the justice department has worked this hard, in decades.



All I want for Christmas, is indictments for the miscreants.😇🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QmG24wg1Hq — JaneDoeCitizen (@JaneDoeCitizen) July 21, 2025

That's not too much to ask for, right?

Schiff, of course, has been radio silent on the charges so far—probably too busy plotting his next "insurrection" narrative or whatever nonsense he's cooking up. But if Trump's got the goods (and it sure looks like he does), this could be the takedown we've all been waiting for.

Hopefully.

