Unleash HELL! Trump Drops SMOKING-GUN Affidavit on Adam Schiff's Watermelon Head: He Should Be PROSECUTED

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on July 21, 2025
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Christine Bash is Adam Schiff's worst nightmare.

Well, next to President Donald J. Trump, of course.

Put them together and ol' Pencil Neck won't know what hit him:

Insurance fraud, tax evasion, and much more ... OH MY! So Schiff is a huge dirtbag with a laundry list of illegal actions under his belt. 

We feel shocked. 

*eye roll*

Heh.

Same, bro. Same.

We love her. We'd love her even MORE if she can take ol' Watermelon Head down.

Get in line, Joe.

Man, this guy just sucks.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
That's not too much to ask for, right?

Schiff, of course, has been radio silent on the charges so far—probably too busy plotting his next "insurrection" narrative or whatever nonsense he's cooking up. But if Trump's got the goods (and it sure looks like he does), this could be the takedown we've all been waiting for. 

Hopefully.

