GLORIOUS: Dems CRY Over the Monster THEY Created Destroying Them in Minneapolis Mayoral Race and TEE-HEE

Have we mentioned the Democrats are in trouble? Ok, so we're being totally facetious because we know we try and mention it in at least one story EVERY SINGLE DAY to remind them we know they're in trouble while pointing and laughing at them ... but this is a new low even for them.

In case you missed it, Socialist Omar Fateh received a massive endorsement.

From KSTP:

Minneapolis DFL Chair John Maraist confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that State Sen. Omar Fateh won the party’s endorsement through a show of badges on Saturday night. An endorsement of Fateh, who is running as a Democratic Socialist, would create a unique moment for the city’s DFL Party, possibly signaling a further shift for the party. “People are starting to accept, you know, some more socialist and more, you know, to the left politics, which, in my view, is a good thing. It’s a progressive thing,” said Colton Baldus, a delegate in support of Fateh. Current Mayor Jacob Frey’s campaign manager released the following statement: “This election should be decided by the entire city rather than the small group of people who became delegates, particularly in light of the extremely flawed and irregular conduct of this convention. Voters will now have a clear choice between the records and leadership of Sen. Fateh and Mayor Frey. We look forward to taking our vision to the voters in November.” Mayor Frey’s campaign team also told KSTP that they intend to submit a challenge to the DFL.

Ha. HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

But wait, it gets better.

Or worse?

Guys, Minnesota Democrats are creating conspiracies that electronic voting rigged the endorsement for Omar Fateh.



The entire thing is objectively hilarious. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 20, 2025

HAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Sorry, we know that's a lot of 'HA-HAs' but we can't help it. For years, Democrats have welcomed dangerous socialists (hello, AOC?!) into their party so they could use them to attract younger, dumber voters.

And now those younger, dumber voters are destroying them.

Delish.

🚨 JUST IN: Minneapolis Democrats were texting Gwen Walz during the convention, warning that the electronic voting system was failing and urging someone to shut it down.



They went on to endorse Omar Fateh for Mayor of Minneapolis, who is a devout Socialist. pic.twitter.com/JEqyYGII6p — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 20, 2025

Admit it.

You wanted us to 'HA HA' here as well.

