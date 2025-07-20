EVIL: Michael Caputo ANNIHILATES Ben Rhodes and Obama Team Over Russia Hoax with...
SO Much Dragging! Pramila Jayapal Tries Using BATS**T Chart to Blame Trump for Measles Outbreak and ROFL

Sam J. | 9:55 AM on July 20, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Biden administration spent four years allowing unvetted, unvaccinated illegals into our country, even as they attacked Americans for refusing to take the COVID vaccine. Adding insult to injury, they proceeded to fly these unvetted, unvaccinated illegals all around the country, spreading crime, violence, and of course, diseases.

Like MEASLES.

Hey, we get it. With a 19% approval rating, Democrats are beyond desperate to find some way to get some semblance of support bac,k but this ain't it.

Someone should really tell Pramila Jayapal.

Funny how she's actually spreading a conspiracy theory about Trump and RFK Jr. while accusing them of doing the same thing.

These people.

And seriously, she has her 'branding' on this ridiculous chart, as if she's really proud of it and doesn't want anyone else using it. HA HA HA HA HA. Oh, man.

This is an insult to idiots everywhere.

We really need to come up with a new word to describe Democrat-levels of stupid.

Why not both?

Right? An evil MASTERMIND!

Heh.

COVID-19 DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. VACCINES

