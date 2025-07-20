SO Much Dragging! Pramila Jayapal Tries Using BATS**T Chart to Blame Trump for Measles Outbreak and ROFL

The Biden administration spent four years allowing unvetted, unvaccinated illegals into our country, even as they attacked Americans for refusing to take the COVID vaccine. Adding insult to injury, they proceeded to fly these unvetted, unvaccinated illegals all around the country, spreading crime, violence, and of course, diseases.

Like MEASLES.

Hey, we get it. With a 19% approval rating, Democrats are beyond desperate to find some way to get some semblance of support bac,k but this ain't it.

Someone should really tell Pramila Jayapal.

Thanks to Trump and RFK Jr.’s misinformation and vaccine conspiracy theories, the United States has reached its highest annual measles case tally in 33 YEARS.



People will die. We must follow the science and keep our communities safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/KYwlepNDNq — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 19, 2025

Funny how she's actually spreading a conspiracy theory about Trump and RFK Jr. while accusing them of doing the same thing.

These people.

And seriously, she has her 'branding' on this ridiculous chart, as if she's really proud of it and doesn't want anyone else using it. HA HA HA HA HA. Oh, man.

So 6 months of Trump, versus 4 years of unchecked illegal immigration, and you think it’s Trump’s fault?



Holy crap you’re an idiot. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) July 20, 2025

This is an insult to idiots everywhere.

We really need to come up with a new word to describe Democrat-levels of stupid.

Either you are intentionally gaslighting or you really are as stupid as you seem to be.

Which is it, Rep. Paypal? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 20, 2025

Why not both?

Trump recreated a virus from nothing. He is the most amazing president ever. Is there nothing he can't do? — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine1) July 20, 2025

Right? An evil MASTERMIND!

Heh.

