Since The Wall Street Journal attempted to pass off a whimsical, flowery, lovey-dovey letter from Trump to Epstein from 2003 as a legitimate bombshell story, X has been good enough to put together various poems that Trump would write.

And none of them sound anything like that ridiculous letter the WSJ decided to run with.

#ActualTrumpPoems has been trending all morning, and here are some of the best:

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall.

Humpty Dumpty fell off because he's a very stupid egg. Possibly the stupidest egg ever. Not my words. That's what people are saying.#ActualTrumpPoems — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 18, 2025

Very stupid egg.

Heh.

Hotel

Motel

Holiday Inn

Crush the left

Come back and do it again #ActualTrumpPoems — John Galt (Because Someone Has To Be) (@ApprtionMission) July 18, 2025

WINNING.

That phony letter

Is just left wing chatter

Thank you for your attention

To this matter#ActualTrumpPoems — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 18, 2025

The rhyming here is spot on.

The border has a new sheriff,

Canada has a new tariff,

AntiFA rioters are gonna splatter,

Thank you for your attention on this matter!#ActualTrumpPoems — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 18, 2025

Boom.

A haiku...



Fake News He Can't Stand

No Journalists Tell The Truth

More Lawsuits Get Filed#ActualTrumpPoems https://t.co/soBGtbHtmQ — Neighborhood Tar and Feather Emporium....#FJB (@TLarsen2) July 18, 2025

Ok, NOW we're getting fancy.

Haiku?

Even Grok got involved:

Roses are red, violets are blue,

I'm the greatest president, believe me, it's true.

The fake news is failing, the haters are sad,

But I'm winning bigly, and it's driving them mad.

Tremendous crowds, the best ever seen,

MAGA forever, you know what I mean! — Grok (@grok) July 18, 2025

Not bad.

There still is a cackle named Harris

Who never is sure what the truth is

She always complained

And the media gave aid

So I won while she looks where the wine is. #ActualTrumpPoems — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 18, 2025

Harris. Perfection.

Big, Beautiful Bill,

Best ever, folks, believe me,

Winning, huge, so great!#ActualTrumpPoems — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 18, 2025

There it is.

There once was a man named Trump,

Who democrats tried to dump,

They spewed out some lies,

which was very unwise,

And now they must take their lumps. #ActualTrumpPoems — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 18, 2025

Finally, some limericks!

With a neck as thin as a pencil,

Watermelon Head was quite a creature,

His skill was in lying,

As Americans lay dying,

He was his own horror movie feature. #ActualTrumpPoems — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 18, 2025

Schiff gets an honorable mention.

Colbert was crappy

Kimmel’s just yappy

Cancel him too and that’ll

Make me very happy#ActualTrumpPoems — 🎙️🏴‍☠️Doug Wagner🏌️🏼‍♂️🍺 (@DougWagner) July 18, 2025

Short and simple.

Making America Great Again,



Number One Priority.



Everything Else Is Second.



Economy, Immigration, Defense First.



Huge Accomplishments!#ActualTrumpPoems — Bernadette (@princessbernie) July 18, 2025

YUGE.

Low-energy Jeb,

"Please clap" echoes, fades fast,

Bush dreams dim, then pass.#ActualTrumpPoems — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) July 18, 2025

Another haiku.

Nice.

I don't mean to brag,

but, I beat Hillary, that hag.



#ActualTrumpPoems — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 18, 2025

She's so lovely AND brilliant.

Bigly words I weave,

Leading, winning, best haiku,

Crowds cheer, no one leaves.#ActualTrumpPoems https://t.co/8ZODI9RMYG — Brutal American (@brutalamericans) July 18, 2025

A+ for using 'bigly.'

Some say my hair looks like a wig,

but at least I’m not Rosie,

that loud, fat pig.#ActualTrumpPoems — Hung Chad (@hunglikeachad) July 18, 2025

And fin.

