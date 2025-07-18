After The WSJ's FAIL of a Bombshell Trump/Epstein Story, Actual Trump Poems Trend and HERE Are the Best

DEVELOPING: Explosion at Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Training Facility Kills Three (V...
VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on July 18, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Since The Wall Street Journal attempted to pass off a whimsical, flowery, lovey-dovey letter from Trump to Epstein from 2003 as a legitimate bombshell story, X has been good enough to put together various poems that Trump would write.

And none of them sound anything like that ridiculous letter the WSJ decided to run with.

#ActualTrumpPoems has been trending all morning, and here are some of the best:

Very stupid egg.

Heh.

WINNING.

The rhyming here is spot on.

Boom.

Ok, NOW we're getting fancy.

Haiku?

Even Grok got involved:

Not bad.

Harris. Perfection.

There it is.

Finally, some limericks!

Schiff gets an honorable mention.

Short and simple.

YUGE.

Another haiku.

Nice.

She's so lovely AND brilliant.

A+ for using 'bigly.'

And fin.

