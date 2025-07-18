These Six Questions for 'Idiots at The Wall Street Journal' Make the Trump/Epstein Letter Look Even FAKER

You guys ... that Trump/Epstein letter The Wall Street Journal is running with ... WOOF.

Hey, we get it, they're desperate for some new hoax to run with; heck, we're halfway through the summer and there haven't been any 'Summer of Love' riots so they're likely reaching for any straw they think will inspire some outrage that helps the Democrats.

The same Democrats who dropped to a 19% approval rating yesterday. Yup.

Desperate.

So desperate that they weren't smart enough to think about some very basic questions they should have asked about this letter before running with it:

6 questions for the idiots at the Wall Street Journal:



1. How on earth did you just suddenly find a letter from 2003?



2. Who gave it to you? When? What were the terms?



3. Why didn’t you publish the “letter” in full?



4. President Trump’s always been known for writing personal… — James Fishback (@j_fishback) July 18, 2025

Post continues:

5. He is also known for his straightforward and direct writing style (just like his speaking style). Can you cite one (1) other example of him writing in whimsical riddles like this “letter” you suddenly found? 6. Don’t you find it odd that this “letter” magically appears now—not before 2016, 2020, or 2024—but right when the Democrats are trying to weaponize “Epstein” against Trump? Cancelling my WSJ subscription. Absolutely disgraceful article.

That's the best way to get through to them, through their 'wallet.' People must cancel subscriptions if they want to send The Wall Street Journal a message about running with such an obviously fake, ridiculous 'letter' to smear Trump. It's one thing to get the story wrong, but to deliberately post something like this when the person who allegedly connected to it says it's fake—that's not journalism.

That's propaganda.

Over/under on how many millions they end up paying Trump for this libel?

