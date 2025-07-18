VIP
Elizabeth Warren DEMANDS to Know if Colbert Was Canceled for Political Reasons (HERE'S...
Scott Jennings: 'One Year After Butler, I Sat Next to a Real-Life EAR-TRUTHER...
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Pushes Crazy Theory Vance Is Forcing Trump Out Over Alleged...
CNN Treats Tiny Audience to 'Storytime with Bill Kristol' as He Reads Alleged...
X Responds to Coldplay Concert Cheating CEO as Only X Can
Late-Night Smite! CNN Conspiracy Theorist Brian Stelter Says Trump Could Be Behind CBS...
WSJ Releases Alleged 'Letter' From Trump to Epstein. Trump, Vance Respond
'Imagine No Possessions': Zohran Mamdani Says He's on Board with Doing Away with...
Dear Ninth Circuit: America Has Borders, Not a Doorstep
CBS Cancels 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and Dem Senator Adam Schiff...
Baklava with Kamala: Rep Eric Schmitt Reads NPR CEO Katherine Maher's Most Hilarious...
Paging CNN's Donie O'Sullivan! Here's More of That Left-Wing Eco Terrorism He Can't...
MORE of This, Please! Subway Restauranteur BUSTED for Massive Immigration Fraud
Patty Murray Is So Upset the Republicans Voted to Defund Public Broadcasting She...

These Six Questions for 'Idiots at The Wall Street Journal' Make the Trump/Epstein Letter Look Even FAKER

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on July 18, 2025
Screenshotted meme

You guys ... that Trump/Epstein letter The Wall Street Journal is running with ... WOOF.

Hey, we get it, they're desperate for some new hoax to run with; heck, we're halfway through the summer and there haven't been any 'Summer of Love' riots so they're likely reaching for any straw they think will inspire some outrage that helps the Democrats.

The same Democrats who dropped to a 19% approval rating yesterday. Yup.

Desperate.

So desperate that they weren't smart enough to think about some very basic questions they should have asked about this letter before running with it:

Post continues:

5. He is also known for his straightforward and direct writing style (just like his speaking style). Can you cite one (1) other example of him writing in whimsical riddles like this “letter” you suddenly found?

6. Don’t you find it odd that this “letter” magically appears now—not before 2016, 2020, or 2024—but right when the Democrats are trying to weaponize “Epstein” against Trump?

Cancelling my WSJ subscription. Absolutely disgraceful article.

That's the best way to get through to them, through their 'wallet.' People must cancel subscriptions if they want to send The Wall Street Journal a message about running with such an obviously fake, ridiculous 'letter' to smear Trump. It's one thing to get the story wrong, but to deliberately post something like this when the person who allegedly connected to it says it's fake—that's not journalism.

That's propaganda.

Over/under on how many millions they end up paying Trump for this libel? 

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

