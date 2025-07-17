HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough Asked Him About the Epstein Files

Poor Jamie Raskin.

Yikes.

And we thought Pramila Jayapal came off like an idiot when CNN asked her about why the Democrats didn't act on the Epstein files when they had a chance. At least she came up with a bunch of excuses.

Ol' Raskin just got frustrated and accidentally told the truth.

Watch:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Why didn't Democrats release the Epstein files when they had the chance?



JAMIE RASKIN: We were dealing with "the other cases. I don't know."



"There's all kinds of pictures" of Trump & Epstein! pic.twitter.com/XXLSqJwudj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2025

He doesn't know.

That's it.

They don't know why they didn't release the Epstein files - or he can't say. Either way, this is likely the most honest answer they will give about the whole debacle so win-win we suppose. Oh, and of course, the toss-out accusation about 'all kinds of pictures of Trump and Epstein'.

Maybe he meant Bill Clinton?

We all know why pic.twitter.com/VtJIqgl4y2 — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) July 17, 2025

Yes, yes, we do.

🚨 FBI Deputy Director DAN BONGINO: Bill Clinton Was on Epstein’s Jet With “Obviously Not of Age” Girls.



Source - @MarioNawfal

pic.twitter.com/F2mE4sK34r — Le Bark News (@LeBarkNews) July 17, 2025

Heck, remember the emails they released talking about how Bill 'likes 'em young?'

We remember.

And we bet Pepperidge Farm remember as well.

If there were incriminating pictures or information regarding Donald Trump the Biden DOJ would have already leaked them years ago. — Not So 90's Moderate (@PanAmPetro) July 17, 2025

Back in 2015.

Yup.

But hey, nice try, Jamie.

