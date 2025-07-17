Gavin Newsom Failed to Change the Subject After Sean Duffy Hammered His High...
'God Will Have His Vengeance': Yashar Ali Triggers Candace Owens to Get Real...
Will Chamberlain Takes So-Called 'Dignity Act' aka AMNESTY Bill APART in Damning, Receipt-...
VIP
CBS Journo Who Still Has PTSD From Butler, Pa. Reminds Us About the...
LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote...
Sebastian Gorka UNLOADS on 'Propagandist WaPo SCUM' Who Attacked Trump for Years NOW...
Self-Awareness FAIL: Ex NIH Director Francis Collins Tells Stephen Colbert There's a 'Trus...
'Where the Boys Are' Singer Connie Francis Dead at 87
Sorry, NOT SORRY, Haters! SHOCKED CNN Reports Trump's Approval Has Gone UP Since...
Shane Gillis Tricking ESPYS Crowd Into Admitting They Don't Know Any WNBA Players...
Sean Davis and Others DROP the NY Times After Triggered Piece About Trump...
CNN Asks Pramila Jayapal WHY She Didn't Push for Epstein Files Release Under...
VIP
Congressional Republicans Introduce Bill to NUKE Largest Teachers' Union and There Is Grea...
Sen. John Kennedy Retells ABSURD, Biased NPR Stories Mocking CEO Katherine Maher in...

HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough Asked Him About the Epstein Files

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on July 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Poor Jamie Raskin.

Yikes.

And we thought Pramila Jayapal came off like an idiot when CNN asked her about why the Democrats didn't act on the Epstein files when they had a chance. At least she came up with a bunch of excuses.

Advertisement

Ol' Raskin just got frustrated and accidentally told the truth.

Watch:

He doesn't know.

That's it.

They don't know why they didn't release the Epstein files - or he can't say. Either way, this is likely the most honest answer they will give about the whole debacle so win-win we suppose. Oh, and of course, the toss-out accusation about 'all kinds of pictures of Trump and Epstein'.

Maybe he meant Bill Clinton?

Yes, yes, we do.

Heck, remember the emails they released talking about how Bill 'likes 'em young?' 

We remember.

And we bet Pepperidge Farm remember as well.

Recommended

LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote Anyway (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Back in 2015. 

Yup.

But hey, nice try, Jamie.

============================================================

Related:

Will Chamberlain Takes So-Called 'Dignity Act' aka AMNESTY Bill APART in Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread

LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote Anyway (Watch)

Sebastian Gorka UNLOADS on 'Propagandist WaPo SCUM' Who Attacked Trump for Years, NOW Asking for Interview

CNN Asks Pramila Jayapal WHY She Didn't Push for Epstein Files Release Under Biden and LOL HER FACE (Vid)

Sen. John Kennedy Retells ABSURD, Biased NPR Stories Mocking CEO Katherine Maher in Thread As Only HE Can

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote Anyway (Watch)
Sam J.
Will Chamberlain Takes So-Called 'Dignity Act' aka AMNESTY Bill APART in Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread
Sam J.
Gavin Newsom Failed to Change the Subject After Sean Duffy Hammered His High Speed Rail Boondoggle
Doug P.
'God Will Have His Vengeance': Yashar Ali Triggers Candace Owens to Get Real Specific in Her Antisemitism
Sam J.
Sebastian Gorka UNLOADS on 'Propagandist WaPo SCUM' Who Attacked Trump for Years NOW Asking for Interview
Sam J.
Sen. John Kennedy Retells ABSURD, Biased NPR Stories Mocking CEO Katherine Maher in Thread As Only HE Can
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote Anyway (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement