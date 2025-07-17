Shane Gillis Tricking ESPYS Crowd Into Admitting They Don't Know Any WNBA Players...
CNN Asks Pramila Jayapal WHY She Didn't Push for Epstein Files Release Under Biden and LOL HER FACE (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on July 17, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Not that we are overly anxious to give CNN credit for anything, but when we do see them actually ask any Democrat a real question, we do like to at least write about it. Hey, when a news outlet like CNN acts like a news outlet for a change, that's news, you know?

Add to the fact that Pramila Jayapal looks like she smelled a fart when asked about why she and other Democrats didn't push to release the Epstein files while Biden was president, and this is Twitchy gold.

GOLD JERRY!

Watch:

Uhhh ... she did want to but she was too busy uhh ...  doing other stuff.

Yeah, that's it.

Like us, Katie Pavlich was less than impressed with Jayapal's response:

THERE it is.

Ain't it cute?

Yeah, stuff.

You know, STUFF.

Sen. John Kennedy Retells ABSURD, Biased NPR Stories Mocking CEO Katherine Maher in Thread As Only HE Can
Sam J.
That MAY just be her face.

OR, she's just trying really hard not to look nervous ... either way, WOOF.

