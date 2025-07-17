CNN Asks Pramila Jayapal WHY She Didn't Push for Epstein Files Release Under Biden and LOL HER FACE (Vid)

Not that we are overly anxious to give CNN credit for anything, but when we do see them actually ask any Democrat a real question, we do like to at least write about it. Hey, when a news outlet like CNN acts like a news outlet for a change, that's news, you know?

Add to the fact that Pramila Jayapal looks like she smelled a fart when asked about why she and other Democrats didn't push to release the Epstein files while Biden was president, and this is Twitchy gold.

GOLD JERRY!

Watch:

CNN: Why didn't you have questions about Epstein during the Biden administration? We couldn't find you saying anything about it.



Pramila Jayapal: Uh, we were focused on other stuff.pic.twitter.com/mtXvTDuowv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2025

Uhhh ... she did want to but she was too busy uhh ... doing other stuff.

Yeah, that's it.

Like us, Katie Pavlich was less than impressed with Jayapal's response:

She was actually focused on helping Joe Biden open the border so millions of kids and women could be trafficked. https://t.co/Wmdai0ABdt — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 16, 2025

THERE it is.

CNN pretending to do journalism. — Melinda Chavez (@melinda_chavez) July 16, 2025

Ain't it cute?

😂😂Other stuff?? — E T Browning (@ETBrowning01) July 16, 2025

Yeah, stuff.

You know, STUFF.

Why does pan face always look like she is looking into the hi beams? — Cary 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Cary21121001) July 17, 2025

That MAY just be her face.

OR, she's just trying really hard not to look nervous ... either way, WOOF.

